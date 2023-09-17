I'm an insomniac and this is the sleep mask that actually helps me sleep

If you have trouble sleeping, I definitely feel your pain. I've been tossing and turning for years. That means I've gone through my fair share of light-blocking sleep masks to help me catch as many winks as possible — and the one I return to over and over is the Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask.

I've struggled with getting and staying asleep for way too long. I don't know what keeps me up at night, but what I do know is the only way I can get to sleep is if I'm wearing a sleep mask. I've tried many made with all sorts of fabrics — silk, velvet, cotton — and when you sleep in something every night, they tend wear out, which means they need to be replaced periodically, hence my experience with different masks.

I've gotten attached to some, but I'm always willing to try one with features that claim to block out ALL THE LIGHT. I used to rely on masks with extra filler to force my eyelids to stay closed, so I was slow to add the Mzoo Sleep Mask to cart. It has a 3D contoured design with little niches for your eyes — that means you can keep your lids open and blink unencumbered. I didn't think I would like that, but it turns out that if no light creeps in through the sides, my eyes will stay closed on their own. I even nap with it with all the blinds open on sunny days, and when I open my eyes, I always wake up thinking it's nighttime because it's so dark!

The Mzoo Sleep Mask is also extremely comfy. It's made with memory foam so it gently molds to your face — around your eyes and over your nose — so you can barely feel it. It also has an adjustable elastic band to keep it in place whether you're a side sleeper, sleep on your stomach or on your back.

It's the one I buy again and again — 67,000 rave reviewers love it too!

I'm not the only one who thinks this mask is the bee's knees — more 67,000 rave reviewers give it a perfect five-star rating. Countless nurses and people who work the night shift claim that the is a life-changer.

"I am a midnight shift nurse, and I find it incredibly difficult to sleep if it is not pitch black," wrote a happy sleeper. "I have tried blackout curtains, blinds, even heavy blankets over the curtains and blinds. Yet, light still gets in through them. Other sleep masks allow light in and just plain fall off when I change positions, thus waking me up. However, thus mask allows absolutely no light in! I sleep much better! I sleep deeply in the middle of the day!"

"It truly is pitch black!" raved a five-star fan. "I am a very picky sleeper and can only sleep in my bed when it is dark. Even black out curtain don’t truly block enough sunlight for me. Since starting a night position, this has been my saving grace. It truly is a necessity."

Fellow insomniacs rave about it, too.

"For years I have HAD to use Melatonin to go to sleep with—I HAVEN'T SINCE I have been using this mask!!" shared an enthusiastic sleeper. "I don't get it, but IT WORKS!! I can't believe it but I AM DELIGHTED!! I am also feeling better, more energetic because I AM SLEEPING ALL NIGHT. I've got to say that THIS is the BEST PURCHASE I have made— in years —for my health!!"

"The sleep schedule difference between my bf and I made it challenging for me to fall asleep while the lights were still on outside," wrote another rave reviewer. "But this eye mask does an amazing job in blocking out all the light AND it's very comfortable. With other eye masks, I would end up taking them off in my sleep but this one stays on until the morning (or close to morning)."

