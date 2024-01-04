Are You in Sleep Debt? Here's How to Catch Up on Lost Sleep

You can't really recoup lost sleep, but you can get better sleep starting right now.

Anna Blazhuk/Getty Images

It’s old news by now that not getting enough sleep can have a number of health-related consequences, including cognitive impairment (trouble learning, focusing, and reacting), a weakened immune system, mood dips, and more. You've probably experienced the downsides of a sleepless night—or even routine sleep deprivation—along with one third of U.S. adults who also report not sleeping for the recommended seven to nine hours a night.

In fact, lack of sleep—and the anxious quest to “catch up” on lost sleep—is so common that dictionary.com officially added a new term in 2023: sleep debt. Yet what exactly is sleep debt, and are there any effective ways to get out of it if you're stuck in a sleepless cycle? Here’s what sleep experts and research have to say about sleep debt, its potential health consequences and steps you can take to get better sleep for good.

Related: How to Fall Back Asleep After Waking Up in the Middle of the Night

What Is Sleep Debt?

Dictionary.com defines sleep debt as “the difference between the amount of sleep a person needs and the actual amount of time spent sleeping, when the amount needed exceeds the time slept.”

In simpler terms, sleep debt is your total amount of sleep lost.

An estimated 50 to 70 million Americans have chronic, or ongoing sleep disorders, meaning a huge percentage of the U.S. population isn’t getting the amount of sleep they need. Most healthy adults should aim to get seven to eight hours of sleep per day (some people need a bit more, some a bit less). So if you’re losing two hours of sleep each night, your total sleep debt is 14 hours after one week.

Aside from not feeling great the next day, a night of poor sleep may not seem like much (and sometimes it can’t be helped). But it’s easy to see how quickly the hours of sleep debt can pile up when a sleepless night turns into five or six or more—leading to an accumulating deficit over time and a cycle of chronic sleep deprivation.

How Sleep Debt Impacts Health

The potential health impacts of sleep debt go beyond simply feeling crummy. “Chronic sleep debt can lead to health consequences,” confirms behavioral sleep medicine therapist Annie Miller, LCSW-C, LICSW, of DC Metro Sleep and Psychotherapy. “These may include an increased risk of cardiovascular issues, impaired immune function, mood disturbances such as irritability and anxiety, and cognitive deficits, to name a few.”

Wendy Cohen, MD, psychiatrist in Massachusetts, treats numerous cases of sleep debt in her practice and has seen firsthand its impact on physical and mental health. “Sleep is banked by the body and fuels all brain and bodily functions,” she explains. “When we don’t get as much sleep as we need over time, the hours of missed sleep accrue.”

Related: How Much REM Sleep Do You Need? We Asked Sleep Specialists

Is Sleep Debt Something to Worry About?

Many sleep experts agree that learning to get by on little sleep isn’t ultimately feasible or ideal for health and well-being. Getting consistent, quality sleep is essential to your physical and mental health, safety, and overall quality of life. That’s why sleep should always remain a priority, and it’s important to take strides to avoid getting into sleep debt whenever possible.

Of course, life is busy and inconsistent, and it doesn’t always allow for a full, flawless night of sleep. Maybe you have a newborn at home or you’re working a shift schedule with night hours, and in cases like these, a well-timed nap can be a good way to rest up. But if you’re getting poor sleep almost every night, or even choosing to stay awake later than you should, going into sleep debt is a real concern. It can impact everything from your appetite to the way your body processes sugar, Dr. Cohen explains.

Can You Get Out of Sleep Debt?

You’re probably wondering if sleep debt can be reversed, and the answer is that you can’t really get back the sleep you’ve already lost—but you can start taking strides to get out of this cycle and get enough sleep moving forward.

“People often sleep less during the work week and then sleep more hours on weekends,” Dr. Cohen says. “However, you can't catch up fully on sleep debt during the week by sleeping longer on weekends. To catch up, you need to ensure you’re getting adequate sleep consecutive nights in a row.”

Miller echoes that “the best way to reduce sleep debt is by consistently maintaining a healthy sleep schedule, though you may be tempted to binge sleep or try to extend sleep for a few nights when you can.” This, however, can lead to unhealthy cycles where you remain in sleep debt and try to play catch up, which won’t ultimately work.

How to Get More, Better, Consistent Sleep

The best way to get out of sleep debt for good is to make positive changes to your sleep habits, lifestyle, and sleep environment that can help promote quality sleep. “It's advisable to establish a routine that supports adequate sleep on a nightly basis rather than relying solely on occasional catch-up nights,” Miller says of sleep hygiene, which refers to the sleep environment and behaviors that promote quality Z’s. Here are some expert-approved tips to improve your sleep and prevent a sleep deficit going forward:

Wake up and go to bed at the same time each day. Consistency is the most important factor, even more so than how long you sleep for, research has found.

Get outside for some natural light every day (the earlier in the day the better!).

Give yourself plenty of “wind-down” time at night.

Avoid phone, computer, and TV use an hour or more before bed.

Limit caffeine consumption, especially at night.

Reduce alcohol consumption.

Exercise during the day, but avoid working out right before bed.

Don’t watch the clock (or better yet, remove clocks from your bedroom).

Keep your bedroom cool, dark, quiet, and comfortable.

“If you have significant sleep debt, it can take months to recover fully,” Dr. Cohen says. “Commit to sticking to your new sleep schedule for good, and you will continue to benefit over time.”



Related: Practice the Military Sleep Method to Fall Asleep in Mere Minutes (Naturally)

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.