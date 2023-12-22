This Sleek New Turntable Has a Hidden Tonearm That Pops Up on Demand

There are sleek record players, and then there’s the RYTM.

The brainchild of industrial designer Jorge Paez, the new turntable marries modern, minimalist aesthetics with the latest tech.

“RYTM is a contemporary interpretation of the classic record player, seamlessly blending rhythm and architecture into a modern design,” Paez writes.

Components that are boldly displayed on the record players of yore—such as the tonearm, power dial, and speed selector—have been cleverly disguised in Paez’s design. All user controls sit in one corner of the device, hidden beneath a series of vertical slats. The tonearm ingeniously pops up from the slats when it’s time to play those vinyls. To the right of the tonearm lies the on/off button and controls for the volume and RPM speed.

Overhead view of the RYTM Turntable.

Interestingly, Paez was inspired by the 1957 Braun SK4/1 turntable designed by Dieter Rams and Hans Gugelot. Nicknamed Snow White’s Coffin, this compact, simple device was truly revolutionary for the time and has since earned a place in New York’s Museum of Modern Art. The RYTM is smaller and more streamlined still. It showcases a clean, simple silhouette and stylish gray colorway. (The only bit of color is on the red on/off switch and the tonearm’s red counterweight.) Other subtle but important details include a single-cord power connector and an elegant black platter. Even the font spelling out the product name is minimalist, with not a serif in sight.

The control functions.

Paez joined Spanish firm Alegre Design in 2022, but has three personal projects in the pipeline. In addition to the turntable, the designer is working on a keyboard called “Adapt” that aims to foster better communication in a multilingual environment and a short throw projector named “Oloid.”

The tonearm’s bright red counterweight.

There’s no official release date for the RYTM just yet, but there is no shortage of stylish record players on the market. In fact, Robb Report has curated 40 of the best turntables, headphones, and speakers currently on offer. The best part is we’ve tested out all the equipment so you don’t have to. Happy shopping.

