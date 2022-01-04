Power-cord sprawl tainting your home decor? This brilliant $24 Amazon gadget will make it go away

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Hey! You've got to hide your plugs away.... (Photo: Amazon)

It's a pesky downside to the miraculous tech-driven world we live in: The more gadgets we own, the more unsightly cables and wires we have dangling, tangling and winding around our homes. If there only was an easy way to corral that sprawling mess. (Spoiler alert: There is!)

Enter the Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover, an inexpensive way to manage the rats' nest that's accumulated around your electronics. Not surprisingly, it's been a big hit among Amazon shoppers: Over 22,000 reviewers have given it five-star raves.

$24 at Amazon

Three-outlet power strip

The Sleek Socket Electrical Outlet Cover is a handy three-outlet power strip that stays out of sight while leading into one simple white outlet cover. The upshot? You can have up to three devices plugged in while also covering up the outlet powering them. And that cover ain't going anywhere: The Sleek Socket comes with an adhesive and clip kit to keep the cover secure and snug.

"Beautiful! Exactly what I expected," raved a five-star reviewer. "I use it to move my switch outlet to the corner for my lamp. It turned out so well! It's clean, neat and extremely easy to install."

Wires? What wires? I don't see any wires! (Photo: Amazon)

Seamless

Meanwhile, the Sleek Socket Electrical Outlet Cover has a three-foot cable itself that can be easily hidden away behind your electronics, clamped to your baseboard, or stowed behind your work station. The end result is, as the say, a unified solution that blends into the background. Perfect for apartment dwellers whose lease prevents them from a more invasive fix.

"I am a renter so putting a huge hole in the wall to hide my wires was not going to happen," shared a savvy Amazon shopper. "After searching for something that can help with the look of the wires in my living room, I am glad to have come across this socket. I just installed it last night, I’m extremely happy with the look and the adhesive works really well....I love love it."

At just $24, the Sleek Socket also gives you more space against your walls, since you've no longer got bunch of plugs bulging out of your outlets. Everything is just flush, flush, flush!.

"I was looking for ways to move my outlet to the top of my bookshelf or next to the router," added another five-star reviewer. "Rather than doing the work by routing wires behind the wall or through the shelves, I saw this and tried it out. Honestly, this is the best alternative if you want to relocate an outlet using an extension cord...This unit is fricken' amazing,"

