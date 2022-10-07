Who knew there was a brilliant tool to eliminate ugly power cords?

It's a pesky downside to the miraculous tech-driven world we live in: The more gadgets we own, the more unsightly cables and wires we have dangling, tangling and winding around our homes. If there only were an easy way to corral that sprawling mess. (Spoiler alert: There is!). Enter the Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Cover, an inexpensive way to manage the rats' nest that's accumulated around your electronics.

Walmart Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Cover $24 at Walmart The Sleek Socket is a handy three-outlet power strip that stays out of sight while leading into one simple white outlet cover. The upshot? You can have up to three devices plugged in while also covering up the outlet powering them.

Meanwhile, the Sleek Socket Electrical Outlet Cover has a three-foot cable itself that can be easily hidden away behind your electronics, clamped to your baseboard or stowed behind your work station. The end result is, as the say, a unified solution that blends into the background. Perfect for apartment dwellers whose lease prevents them from a more invasive fix.

It's genius in its simplicity: All you do is plug the outlet cover into the socket and the three-foot extension cord can be maneuvered under, around and over any nearby obstacles so you can easily power up your necessities.

As one happy customer points out, this handy tool helps prevent furniture from knocking plugs loose: "Works very well to keep the alarm clock and computer and TV and so forth from getting accidentally unplugged."

Wires? What wires? I don't see any wires! (Photo: Walmart)

Another adds, "Hides the socket, makes it look cleaner. Chord is flat to make it more sleek." And on top of covering up unsightly cords and outlets, the extension cord also gives you an additional third outlet to plug into.

Use it in bathrooms and kitchens to make them more functional and streamlined. And in bedrooms and living rooms, it keeps furniture flush against walls and no tangled eyesore of cords within view.

At just $24, the Sleek Socket also gives you more space against your walls, since you've no longer got a bunch of plugs bulging out of your outlets. Everything is just flush, flush, flush!

Walmart Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Cover $24 at Walmart The Sleek Socket is a handy three-outlet power strip that stays out of sight while leading into one simple white outlet cover. The upshot? You can have up to three devices plugged in while also covering up the outlet powering them.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)