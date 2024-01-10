This Sleek 279-Foot Superyacht Concept Has an Epic Man Cave With a Floating Garage

Men deserve a private place to relax and unwind at sea. Officina Armare thinks so, anyway.

The international design studio has penned a superyacht concept with a dedicated man cave on the lower deck. The 279-footer, known as Project Armand, showcases an array of extraordinary features, in fact, which distinguish it from other vessels on the high seas.

Taking cues from automotive design, Armand cuts a sleek silhouette with long, elegant lines and a sharp pointed bow. The yacht also sports a highly efficient hull and a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system that renders it faster and greener than conventional models.

The man cave has a lounge, garage, and diving station.

The lavish amenities are the biggest draw, though. With an impressive interior volume of 2,500 GT, Armand offers a supersized living area that is outfitted with all the bells and whistles. The main salon, for instance, features a state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) setup for unique sensory journeys. Essentially, a glass concave structure is covered with LED screens that create an immersive 180-degree virtual realm in which seafarers can explore the Serengeti or watch a Grand Prix race, for example.

Another highlight of the interior is the two-story owner’s penthouse. Covering both the bridge and sundeck, the private haven is equipped with a lounge, wine cellar, and smoking room. The penthouse leads to an outdoor lounge with a Jacuzzi and panoramic ocean views. In addition, Armand sports a full-beam VIP suite on the main deck and seven guest staterooms across the main and lower decks. The yacht can sleep 18 guests and 21 crew in total.

The VR screens in the main salon and the infinity pool.

Heading outside, the glass-bottomed infinity pool on the main deck is surrounded by amphitheater-inspired seating. Below, the lower deck is home to a man cave with a plush lounge, diving station, and floating garage. The garage can hold a U-Boat Worx Super Sub, a custom tender, and other water toys.

At the opposite end, the bow features an extendable helipad that can transform into an outdoor cinema thanks to a hidden C SEED outdoor TV that measures a staggering 16.7 feet. To top it off, the upper deck is fitted with an epic outdoor dining area for sky-high soirees.

This isn’t the only drool-worthy concept Officina Armare has penned, of course. Last October, the studio revealed a 131-footer embodying the essence of a private island. The year prior, it unveiled a lavish private jet interior inspired by yachting. What will it think of next?

Click here to see all the photos of Project Armand.

Officina Armare Project Armand Superyacht Concept

