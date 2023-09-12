This Sleek New 122-Foot Explorer Yacht Comes With a Luxe Elevated Beach Club

Bering is taking its family of full-displacement explorer yachts into new territory.

The Turkish yard has just unveiled a new model called the B120 that showcases fresh design and engineering solutions. Spanning just shy of 122 feet, the newcomer offers a generous amount of space onboard that can be customized to prospective owners.

“While designing this boat, we have received plenty of feedback from our customers, and we tried to execute their suggestions in B120,” Bering’s founder Alexey Mikhailov said in a statement. “For example, a private deck accessible only by the owners, or a trendy request—a beach club.”

The elevated beach club.

The B120’s beach club is actually elevated by more than two feet, meaning that you don’t have to walk down to it as you do with most vessels in this class. It also connects seamlessly to the swim platform, ensuring you have quick and easy access to the seas. Bering says the yacht is brimming with outdoor relaxation areas for alfresco lounging or dining.

Penned in partnership with Sabdes Design and Phathom Design, the elegant exterior is characterized by sleek, dynamic lines. The height of the superstructure was reduced to create more balanced proportions, as many explorers tend to feel too high in this size segment, according to Bering.

The B120’s living quarters were brought to life by Phathom. (This is the first time Bering has collaborated with the Dutch design agency.) Light and creamy tones are contrasted by dramatic pops of color and texture. The metallic elements, in particular, shine bright due to the abundance of natural light.

The lounge.

With an interior volume of 437 GT, the yacht can accommodate 12 guests and nine crew over its four decks. A typical layout may include four cabins on the main deck and two on the lower deck. Creating secluded, private areas would make the vessel well-suited to charter.

As standard, the B120 is equipped with twin diesel engines that give her a cruising speed of between 10 and 12 knots and a maximum speed of 14 knots. In addition, a tank capacity of 54,100 liters allows her to store enough fuel for a range of over 4,000 nautical miles.

As Bering puts it, this is “a boat you want to be on.”

