Skyline’s breakfast menu coming to Miami Valley location

Ever wanted to start your day with a coney? Well, your dreams are now a reality.

The Skyline Chili located at 1223 Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn will now serve breakfast daily from 6:30-10:30 a.m.

Skyline first debuted its breakfast menu at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in October 2023.

The breakfast menu includes:

Breakfast Coney: a sausage link, chili, egg, mustard, diced onions, and shredded cheese on a steamed bun

Breakfast Way: hash brown coins topped with chili and shredded cheese

Breakfast Burrito: sausage or bacon, egg, cheese hash browns, onions, and shredded cheese

Breakfast Chilito: chili, hash browns, and cheese

It is unknown if other locations will start to serve breakfast in the future.

To view Skyline's regular menu visit here.












