The Sky Today, November 11, 2023







At 7:05 a.m.: The moon is square Pluto, and the moon void of course begins

In the morning, the Libra moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, stirring awareness of a repressed fear. Although triggering encounters may be unpleasant, they are helping to bring an issue to light so we can deal with it. Unfortunately, our initial reactions may not be reflective of our character. The moon enters a void following this aspect which discourages confrontation. Instead, use this opportunity to examine your behavior. In the future, we will look back at this moment as the origin point of a healing journey.



At 10:39 a.m.: The moon enters Scorpio, and the moon void of course ends

Following a three-and-a-half-hour-long void, the moon enters Scorpio, giving us the okay to take action. Over the next two days, our emotional state promises to be intense. Yet while this lunar period can make us more forthright and passionate, it can also incline us to sulk. We are more likely to see the worst in people or find reasons to catastrophize. Instead of letting the darkness of the world get to us, we should turn the magnifying glass inward for psychological exploration and self-discovery.



