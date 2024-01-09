The Sky Today, January 9, 2024







At 9:27 a.m.: The moon is square Neptune

After sun-up, the Sagittarius moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, exacerbating anxieties. Interactions with friends and coworkers leave us stumped. We don’t know how to proceed. We question whether proceeding is even worthwhile. Something has become lost in translation, and it may be several hours before we regain clarity. If possible, use this influence for low-stakes creative activities. Making art or brainstorming is advised. We are great at dreaming up ideas now. Whether they are actionable remains to be seen.



At 10:24 a.m.: The moon is conjunct Mercury and the moon void of course begins

Following this, the moon aligns with Mercury, impeding objectivity. We’re too close to an idea, and this prevents us from viewing it accurately. The moon then enters a void that will last until the late afternoon. Because this aspect piggybacks on the moon-Neptune square, work that requires concentration is ill-advised. However, it could be an excellent occasion for bonding exercises or having empathic discussions. Although we are attached to our convictions, conversations will be soothing.



