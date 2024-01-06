The Sky Today, January 6, 2024







At 12:35 a.m.: The sun is square Chiron

Just after midnight, the Capricorn sun forms its bi-annual square to Chiron in Aries, engendering wounded pride. Recently, we’ve been striving to prove ourselves by demonstrating our ability to be a wise leader. Yet today, a critic may hurl an insult that hits too close to home. It feels as though our identity is in jeopardy. Imposter syndrome sets in. Unconsciously, our confidence is hampered by the visceral memory of a past traumatic event. Reflect upon this event. You were much younger then, ill-equipped to handle the challenge that life threw your way. But you’re older now, and you’ve put in the work to take up this mantle of responsibility. Keep in mind that wounds take more than time and willpower to heal – they involve us choosing to release the grip the past holds on us. It means doing what we love, to the exclusion of all else, even if we periodically feel insecure. By holding our heads high and refusing to allow the lack of outside validation to break our stride, we heal. In this way, we become shrewd leaders that others want to follow.



Receive a personalized guide to the next year of your life with a 12 Months Personal Transits Report.





At 11:12 a.m.: The moon is sextile the sun

Late in the morning, the Scorpio moon sextiles the sun, engendering harmony. Although an emotional storm might be brewing inside, our interactions and exchanges with others are easy-going. We’ll likely surround ourselves with similarly industrious people. We may have found comrades whose self-esteem has been equally put through the wringer during the sun-Chiron square. By banding together to contemplate our stressors, we’ll organically find solutions to our problems.



Is your job fulfilling? Stay aligned with your Personalized Career Horoscope!



