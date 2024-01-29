The Sky Today, January 29, 2024







At 3:38 a.m.: The moon is trine Mercury

In the pre-dawn hours, the Virgo moon trines Mercury in Capricorn, fostering supportive conversations. Interactions with friends and family are inspiring and insightful. We strive to build up our loved ones’ confidence, helping them to strategize, get organized, and find solutions to problems. This is an ideal transit for brainstorming, or for giving or receiving advice. Many of us will be asleep at this hour, and we may receive important information in our dreams.



At 3:20 p.m.: The moon is opposite Neptune and the moon void of course begins

The cosmic weather is then quiet until mid-afternoon, when the moon opposes Neptune in Pisces, stimulating confusion. At this point in the today, we’ve got a bit off-track. The morning’s exchanges have devolved into a series of misunderstandings. We may project our insecurities onto others, afraid we will let them down if we don’t take their advice. Signals are misinterpreted. Emotional sensitivities run high. The moon enters a void of course following this aspect that will last the rest of the day. Take as little action as possible now. Finish up work in progress, but allow the mind fog to clear before starting anything new.



