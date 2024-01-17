The Sky Today, January 17, 2024







At 12:22 p.m.: The moon is trine Venus

The cosmic weather is quiet today until afternoon, when the Aries moon trines Venus in Sagittarius, facilitating creative self-expression and romance. Here, we are courageous and passionate. We have more social energy. While we value our freedom, we are genuinely excited to do things with the people we love. Subsequently, celebratory activities, playing games, or going on day trips can be an excellent way to connect. Shared experiences, especially those that involve a little bit of risk or danger, can get our heart rates up and serve to strengthen a bond. A love interest you meet now would be someone who would always keep you on your toes.



Is your job fulfilling? Stay aligned with your Personalized Career Horoscope!





At 4:52 p.m.: Vesta is opposite Venus

Late in the afternoon, retrograde Vesta in Gemini opposes Venus, causing us to feel torn between devotion and desire. On the one hand, we believe it is our mission to collaborate and to inspire others to discover their purpose through improved communication and cooperation. This part of our lives currently has us busy networking, researching, writing, or speaking. We see this as our calling. But on the flip side, we’re entertaining a bit of an escapist fantasy now. What if we could just…get away? Take a vacation? Behave a bit selfishly? The difficulty is, we want both now. We want to have our cake and eat it too. Try not to beat yourself up over a lack of focus or concentration today. Consider actions you might take to get your self-interested side and your selfless side to meet in the middle.



Looking for a better romance? Find the empowerment you need with our Karma Love Report. 💞



