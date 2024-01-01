The Sky Today, January 1, 2024







At 12:59 a.m.: The moon is trine the sun

After midnight, the Virgo moon trines the Capricorn sun, a peaceful influence. This aspect improves concentration, allowing us to complete outstanding work. However, this is a good transit for just about any activity, from handling family business to enjoying a night out with friends. The reasonable nature of the two luminaries in earth signs might also serve to keep our New Year’s celebrations tempered. Knowing our limits means maximizing our fun while leaving us with a reduced hangover!



At 5:26 a.m.: Venus is square Saturn

Around dawn, Venus in Sagittarius squares off with Saturn in Pisces, perpetuating distance in our relationships. Perhaps a bit of drama has been stirred up during the night. Embarrassing misunderstandings may have provoked hurt feelings. Our desire for independence or an insistence on ringing in the new year in our own way could be the culprit. Yet the best course of action is not to “sleep on it”, but to confront the disconnect and attempt to resolve it. We should be able to smooth over these difficulties by putting in extra effort. Show you care! Demonstrating concern for friends or partners will put you back on good footing.



