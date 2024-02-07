The Sky Today, February 7, 2024







At 3:09 a.m.: Ceres enters Capricorn

In the pre-dawn hours, Ceres, the asteroid of nurturance, enters Capricorn. Ceres’ movements denote how we demonstrate care for others’ wellbeing, and in the sign of the sea goat, we lose what some would call “bedside manner.” We’re unlikely to be the most warm and coddling person during this transit. However, we will be another’s rock. Despite our stern demeanor, we won’t waver in our compassion, doing our best to help others achieve their goals. This may involve acting as a disciplinarian, pushing our loved ones to succeed when they think they don’t have what it takes. We’re more coach than cheerleader now, but this strict approach may be just what our kin need to discover their latent potential.



What does your moon sign mean? Learn more about your emotional world with a Moon Sign Reading! 🌙





At 1:25 p.m.: Venus is trine Uranus

In the early afternoon, Venus in Capricorn trines Uranus in Taurus, bringing the spice back into our love lives! We desire novelty, in and out of the bedroom! But a need for romantic experimentation is not an indicator that our feelings for our partner are wavering. Rather, sharing new experiences is a means to building an even sturdier bond. If we are unpartnered, we may have run-ins with mysterious and seductive strangers. Love affairs that begin under this influence might not be long-lasting. However, they are likely to have a transformative impact on our psyches.



Find out what the cards have in store for you with your 2022 Tarot Reading.



