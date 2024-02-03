The Sky Today, February 3, 2024







At 1:55 a.m.: The moon is opposite Uranus

In the pre-dawn hours, the Scorpio moon opposes Uranus in Taurus, making us anxious. It might be difficult to get a good night’s sleep, and a lack of rest can start the morning off on a tense note. We risk making ill-thought-out decisions or taking our emotions out on the wrong people. Or, we may be subject to another’s erratic behavior. Patience is necessary to navigate this moment. Try not to take inconveniences personally.



At 8:42 a.m.: The moon is sextile Mars

After sun-up, the moon sextiles Mars in Capricorn, allowing us to get a handle on the day. Things will start out slow, and the energy will quickly pick up as the day unfolds. Realizing that it’s futile to fight against the universe’s plan, we focus and re-prioritize. By adjusting our rhythm or attitude to match the energy of those around us, we become better equipped to accomplish our aims. This is a good time to work independently, and we’ll probably get more done that way. However, a bit of friendly competition can keep us on our toes and inspire us to deliver our best performance.



