The Sky Today, February 10, 2024







At 5:25 a.m.: Mercury is square Jupiter

In the morning, Mercury in Aquarius squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, provoking excessive talking and hyperbolic thinking. Grandiose ideas cause us to go off on tangents. Our assumption of what is possible is overly idealistic – great in theory, not so great in practice. If we want to make progress, we must focus on the specifics of our strategy, which may not be in the cards today. However, we can use this influence for brainstorming, with the understanding that anything we concept now will be subject to revision later. Beware of making promises that you can’t keep. You have the vision, and your heart is in the right place, but without follow-through, words said in haste can create disappointment.



At 5:42 a.m.: The moon enters Pisces and the moon void of course ends

Shortly following this, the moon enters Pisces, kicking off the day on a dreamy note. At this time, we are building upon the intentions set during yesterday’s Aquarius new moon. We might not be in the most practical headspace now, but that’s okay. What matters is that we use our imagination to its full potential. This influence will exacerbate the grandiose thinking of the Mercury-Jupiter square. Yet, as long as we keep our designs on the vision board until they have been properly developed for a real-world debut, we’ll be in good shape.



