The Sky Today, December 26, 2023







At 7:15 a.m.: The moon enters Cancer, and the moon void of course ends

After sun-up, the moon enters Cancer, ending its void of course which began just before midnight last night. We are now in the dark of the moon in the run-up to this afternoon’s Cancer full moon. Not only is the full moon a time when emotions run high, but the moon’s passage through Cancer can have us riding an erratic energetic wave. Something is about to culminate. Do your best to remain present instead of avoiding what is coming up for you.



At 4:33 p.m.: The moon is opposite the sun

In the late afternoon, the full Cancer moon sees intentions set during December 12’s Sagittarius new moon coming to fruition. At that time, we commenced a new journey of self-discovery. Though the path ahead of us was at times unclear, keeping the faith was essential. Amidst Capricorn season, putting in work seems imperative. There is much to be done during the holiday season in preparation for the new year. We could already feel behind, and we haven’t even truly started yet! The Cancer full moon serves as a reminder that progress in the wider world cannot be achieved if we don’t first tend to our own well-being. Today, the priority is on hearth and home. It is on filling our own cup so that we can be emotionally present for our family or loved ones. A supportive trine to Saturn reveals that strength can be invoked by calling on our ancestors and elders (whether they are still with us or have passed on) for guidance. The moon also sextiles Jupiter, petitioning us to make space for joy and celebration! Although we might experience tension between where we’ve been and where we want to go, the full moon asks us to nourish our inner world to thrive in the here and now.



