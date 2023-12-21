The Sky Today, December 21, 2023







At 4:33 a.m.: Mercury is sextile Saturn

In the morning, retrograde Mercury in Capricorn sextiles Saturn in Pisces, enhancing critical thinking. This is the second of three passes between these two planets during Mercury’s retrograde spin. The first pass, which occurred on December 2, favored study and research projects. Yet today, we’d be wise to take a second look at our original hypothesis. We may have missed important information that is essential to drawing a proper conclusion. Make corrections and revisions but hold off on re-submitting your work. Wait until Mercury stations direct, or if possible, until Mercury and Saturn make their final sextile on January 18, 2024, completing this story.



At 10:49 a.m.: The sun is opposite Vesta

Mid-morning, the Sagittarius sun opposes Vesta, setting self-expression at odds with devotion. At this time, our main motive is to explore, have adventures, and discover who we are through experiences in the wider world. Although we enjoy learning new things, we feel vitalized when we are around those who echo our opinions and beliefs, and who therefore reinforce our sense of self. We want to hold court, and we expect others to validate our assumptions. Yet with Vesta being retrograde in Gemini, inspiration is found through curiosity. Passions are ignited through variety. Today we find ourselves torn between entertaining nuanced conversations and sticking to our story. Be mindful that repeating your point of view doesn’t necessarily make your ideas truer.



