'The sky is the limit.' Co-workers, mentors help Tulsa woman rebuild her life

Racheal Shepherd takes a brief break from her work at AT&T to pose for a photo.

A Tulsa woman with no car or home of her own was determined to find a stable job.

Rachael Shepherd, 47, did eventually get a job, but she also gained the support and encouragement of caring co-workers and mentors, along the way.

Shepherd said she had made several life-changing decisions prior to applying for a job at AT&T, where she is currently a technical services manager.

She remembered one particular day in December 2013, about four months before interviewing with company.

"That was the last day I used drugs or alcohol," Shepherd said. "I completely changed my life around."

She started a recovery program and surrounded herself with other women who were also trying to turn their lives around after addiction. She said she had singled out AT&T (DirecTV at that time) as a worthwhile company with offices close by.

Shepherd remembered being thrilled when she got her first interview, but she was deflated when it didn't go well. Still, when another interview opportunity came along, she returned to the company, hopeful that it would turn out better.

Rachael Shepherd, of Tulsa, poses for a photo with her AT&T team.

Shepherd said she was honest about her past troubles and that interview went well. She got the job but she soon found herself in need of both tangible and emotional support to keep it and thrive.

Shepherd said her co-workers came to her aid, giving her rides to and from work. And, when she got her first apartment, they showed up with boxes of pots and pans and other household items that she desperately needed.

"I was on a close team," Shepherd said. "I was authentic and I didn't feel shunned and shamed. ... We all celebrated everyday that I managed to be clean and stay successful."

Rachael Shepherd

A new support system — and a new chance to reclaim her life

When she was plagued with doubts about her abilities, patient trainers and encouraging managers offered kind words and support. Initially, she had a hard time envisioning herself as successful.

"I didn't believe in myself and it wasn't that I didn't think I could do what was in front of me, it was that I couldn't see myself doing what was in front of that," Shepherd said.

Over time, with job security and the "incredible support system" at her job, Shepherd said she accomplished five goals that she made when she became sober: She obtained her driver's license, which she'd lost two decades before sobriety; she bought a car, she found a house where she could raise the four children taken from her when she was in the throes of addiction, and she hired a lawyer to help her regain custody of her children.

And, finally, she got her children back.

Shepherd said she wouldn't be where she is today without the support system that surrounded her at AT&T.

These days, she helps mentor other women who are struggling with addiction. She said life brings its share of challenges and obstacles and she offers advice for others trying to overcome those trials.

"Don't put limitations on yourself because they're based on untrue belief systems you may have," Shepherd said.

"The sky is the limit."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: AT&T workers come to colleague's aid, help her rebuild