Listen up — these Skullcandy headphones are at their lowest prices ever! Save up to 55 percent!

These days a good set of headphones is not a luxury; it's a necessity. Smart wireless headphones can keep work calls smooth, stream music, bring clarity to podcasts, help you control your smart home and more. But balancing exceptional audio, essential features and budget is not easy.
That's why we're excited to let you in on this sale. Skullcandy is currently offering impressive holiday deals on several of its popular earbuds and headphones. Now's the time to grab yourself a new pair and squirrel away a holiday upgrade for someone special on your list. We've rounded up our favorites from the Skullcandy sale, all at massive discounts (take note: the first two items on our list are at their lowest price ever)!
Down to just $45: Skullcandy Push XT Ultra True Wireless Earbuds
Originally $80, the Skullcandy Push XT Ultra True Wireless Earbuds are currently 44 percent off, down to just $45 – their lowest price ever. These buds come with a wireless charging case that can provide them with additional charges for more than 40 total hours of battery life. They’re sweat-proof and waterproof (perfect for the gym), have moldable hooks for a secure fit and include a Stay-Aware feature to make sure you don't lose touch with your surroundings. The Push XT earbuds also have built-in Tile technology so you can always find a missing bud. Bonus: Each earbud can be used by itself.
One happy reviewer shares, “The battery is long lasting, which is very important to me…If I am not home and the battery goes dead in the ear bud I can put it back in the case to recharge and just use the other earbud, as each one works independently of the other. While talking on the phone I sometimes put one earbud in my ear and have my husband put the other bud in his ear; this allows both of us to talk to the same person at the same time…Also, the sound quality is excellent for talking on the phone and good when listening to music."
Save $50: Skullcandy Indy ANC Earbuds
Skullcandy’s Indy ANC earbuds are usually $130, but right now they’re discounted to their lowest price ever – $80. That gets you a sleek in-ear design in either a grey or black shade, with distinctive skulls on both the buds and their case. What's the difference between these buds and the pair above? The Indy ANC earbuds are chock-full of features: we're talking active noise cancelling, rapid charging, 19 hours of battery life and an ambient mode that allows you to hear background noise. They're water-and dust-resistant, which offers peace of mind. Like the pair above, they can be used independently – one bud at a time – and have built-in technology that helps you locate a bud if it goes missing. Also? They're customizable.
One reviewer explains: “Connection and setup was a breeze using the Skullcandy app, and the Personal Audio feature is really neat. Basically a hearing test in each ear, then based on the results, Skullcandy customizes the output from each earbud to make sure you get the absolute best audio experience. It makes a noticeable difference. The fit is very comfortable, yet secure, with no signs of pressure or other uncomfortableness after hours of wear....”
55 percent off!: Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
If you prefer over-ear headphones to earbuds, you’re in luck – the Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are more than half off, down from $200 to just $89. These wireless Bluetooth headphones have a noise-isolating fit, adjustable sensory bass and a rapid charge: Just ten minutes of charging can provide you with three hours of listening. At full charge you can get up to 40 hours of battery life! The Crushers have physical buttons to control volume, tracks, calls and the microphone, and they’re also available (but pricier) in olive green or deep red.
A reviewer who calls the headphones "awesome," says “…I’m a groomer and work with loud jet dryers and barking dogs all day and when my headphones are on, I don’t hear anything but what I’m listening to. Battery life is insane for a pair of headphones. I haven’t had them die on me yet… and I listen to them incessantly five days a week for 8+ hours a day on full blast. Which brings me to comfort level; you don’t even know they are on your head aside from the fact that there are front [row] seats to Woodstock in each ear. Nice job Skullcandy.”
