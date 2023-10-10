Skip The Freehand Decorating - Use A Cookie Projector Like A Pro

When you mess up while decorating cookies, the silver lining is you can scrape the icing off, eat it, and start again. But that is wasteful, and it might leave you feeling a little sick. A better option is knowing for certain how big you need to make your letters, so they look right on your cookie (and the whole word fits). Also, if you are doing an intricate design, it would be great to have a guide that ensures every cookie looks exactly as you imagined it, and lets you work quickly without sacrificing precision.

If you want to decorate cookies like a pro, piping with precision and ease, then a cookie projector may be for you. This handy device either uses your phone or is a standalone rig that projects images onto your cookies from above. Your job then becomes simply tracing those images to get a perfectly placed design on your cookie.

How A Cookie Projector Perfects Your Piping

icing cookies

There are four key elements of concern when decorating cookies. First, you want to place your design so it is precisely positioned -- no off-center masterpieces. Second, you want to size the artwork so it takes up the full cookie. Your hard work won't be as impressive if it is swallowed by empty space. Third, you want to pipe with confidence and precision. Last is uniformity. While every cookie doesn't have to be a perfect duplicate, it is nice for them to be as similar as possible, leaving just enough difference for a handcrafted feel.

With a cookie projector, you can be certain your design is properly placed on the cookie and fits nicely. You can even zoom in and out to adjust for cookies that are larger or smaller. A cookie projector eliminates the need for calculating size and position and lets you have the perfect outcome every time.

Additionally, since all of your design elements will be projected onto the cookie, you can work quickly with confidence and accuracy because you are tracing your design (rather than creating it from scratch). Whether it is words or a bouquet of balloons, you can decorate with speed and precision, knowing that each and every line and fill is exactly where it needs to be.

