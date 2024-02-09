Skip the beach: The 10 best spring break destinations for college students and adults

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Times Square, New York City - Mlenny/iStockphoto

When you think of spring break, chances are the first thing that comes to mind is a bunch of college and university students partying hard. But the students of today aren’t the students of the past.

Gen Zers are looking for more than just a place to live it up (because, let’s face it, you can do that anywhere). They are looking for affordable travel experiences that they can enjoy with their friends to create lifelong memories.

Our curated list of top spring break destinations is tailored for both college students and adults. From off-the-beaten-path locales to classic beach spots, discover destinations that promise an unforgettable experience beyond the ordinary.

The City That Never Sleeps has something for everyone. - ferrantraite/iStockphoto

There is endless amount of things to do in New York City, making it the perfect place to go if you want to spend spring break in a big city.

If you are looking to quench your thirst, then you’ll want to stop by Fraunces’ Tavern, which is considered to be the oldest bar in the city. Established in 1762, America’s Founding Fathers, including George Washington, actually drank here, so you’ll be in good company. This tavern is also near the iconic Stone Street, which is full of bars and pubs.

Afterward, you can head out to one of New York City’s amazing nightclubs, including Loosie’s, Elsewhere or House of Yes. I’m particularly fond of Dirty Circus, which is a cabaret-style variety show that features acrobatics, burlesque, comedy, etc. and isn’t nearly as naughty as it sounds.

Of course, no night out is complete without a trip to the diner for some fries with cheese and gravy. Located in the borough of Queens, Jackson Hole is one of the most famous of all the retro diners in the city. Celebrities flock here for its authentic 1950s décor and great food. But the truth is, a great diner (or food cart) is never very far away in the City That Never Sleeps.

But every trip needs a fancy meal night — and New York City is chock full of excellent high-end dining. Riverpark on Manhattan’s east side offers seafood with a view, Daniel in Lenox Hill has excellent French food and Sushi Nakazawa in the West Village serves up some of the best sushi in the country. Consider it a classy end to your spring break adventure.

Where to stay: Hotel 50 Bowery or Ace Hotel Brooklyn.

Walt Disney World is a great spring break pick — even for college students and adults. - JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial/Getty Images

One of my best spring break experiences was traveling to Walt Disney World with my best friends when I was 19 years old.

Many people think Disney is just for young kids, but I think the best time to go is when you’re in college.

Epcot is the park that is most popular with spring breakers. You’ll find some of the best rides like Tron, Guardians of The Galaxy and Ratatouille, and if you’re 21 or older, you can play the unofficial “Drinking Around The World” game.

The idea is simple: You and your friends spend a full day having one drink in every “country” in the World Showcase. Of course, you don’t have to drink alcohol to join in the fun. There are plenty of non-alcoholic drinks and snacks in each country for you to enjoy the game.

If you’re looking for something more extreme, you can hop on the Hogwarts Express over at Universal Studios and meet a Transformer, save Spiderman, pet a Jurassic Park dinosaur and walk down Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. And if that wasn’t enough, you can even swim with dolphins or go on an underwater SeaVenture dive at Discovery Cove in Orlando.

Where to stay: Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress or Hard Rock Hotel Orlando.

Give back by volunteering your time in Maui. - Chiociolla/iStockphoto

Want to have fun while giving back? Look no further than Maui, Hawaii.

Last year, wildfires devastated the island. While the physical area affected was small, the impact has been huge. Guests are being asked not to bring up the fires with the locals unless they bring it up first, as the trauma is still fresh in their minds. However, you can make a difference during your visit by volunteering to plant a tree or preparing meals for affected families.

If you would like to have a more traditional experience, Maui still offers all of the wonders that you would expect of this tropical island, including being greeted with flower leis, dancing at fiery Lū‘aus, snorkeling, hiking, ziplining, canoeing and more.

But perhaps the most wonderous adventure is climbing a real volcano called Haleakalā, and enjoying the view at sunset or sunrise. We advise you to do this on your first day while your jet lag is still fresh, as you might need to get up at 3 AM to make the journey — but trust me, it’s worth it!

And of course, you can’t leave Hawaii without trying shave ice. It may just be ice with flavored syrup on top, but it’s one of life’s most simple and satisfying pleasures.

Where to stay: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort And Spa or The Westin Maui Resort & Spa Ka’anapali.

The Music City is known for its lively bars and live music. - georgeclerk/iStockphoto

Nashville is known as Music City. Living up to its name, you can find every type of music being played, all day, every day, at one of the 60+ bars and restaurants up and down Lower Broadway. Rumor has it that if you tip the band, they will play (almost) anything you request.

If you love Country Music, then you won’t want to miss the County Music Hall of Fame and The Grand Ol Opry. If whisky is your drink of choice, there are day tours that will take you to the Jack Daniel’s Distillery about 1.5 away where you can taste whisky straight from the barrel and observe what goes into making this legendary spirit firsthand.

Oh, and don’t you dare leave without trying Prince’s Nashville Hot Chicken. You can find this dish on nearly every menu, but it originated at Prince’s Hot Chicken, so if you’re feeling peckish, this is the place to go.

Where to stay: Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville or Drury Plaza Hotel Nashville Downtown.

Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter. - Sean Pavone/iStock Editorial/Getty Images

New Orleans is a favorite spot for spring breakers. Mardi Gras is a very attractive draw. But even if you miss the celebrations, you can still join in the fun and learn how they make the floats by visiting Mardi Gras World.

New Orleans is also the birthplace of the very first cocktail! The drink was called the Sazerac, and it was made of rye whisky, licorice liquor and bitters. Now there’s is a museum in its honor, aptly named, The Sazerac House. Visit here to learn about the history, traditions, and development of your favorite drinks, while tasting lots of new spirits.

You won’t want to drink on an empty stomach though, so be sure to head to Mother’s Restaurant to try The Debris Po Boy. While most Po Boys are made of seafood, Mother’s has created their unique recipe from the drippings of a beef roast.

Where to stay: The Eliza Jane or The Roosevelt New Orleans.

Sample some of the world's best cajun food in Lafayette. - LauriPatterson/iStockphoto

There’s more to Louisiana than just New Orleans. Lafayette offers quite a few exciting options for spring breakers, as well.

Known as the heart of Cajun Country, it features Cajun music, dancing, food and more. You can two-step at one of its many Dance Halls, including The Blue Moon Saloon, which is the most famous.

As you may already be aware, the south is full of alligators. If you’re a fan of the scaley creatures, you can go to the Gator Chateau and pet and hold baby alligators dressed up in cute little hats.

If you’re not a fan, you can always try fried or blackened alligator at nearly any restaurant in the area, as it’s one of the most popular dishes in the state. (Fun fact: Alligator is considered seafood!)

If you like your gator hot and spicy, you can take a quick ride to the famous Tabasco Factory and tour everyone’s favorite hot sauce brand. You can even try tabasco-flavored ice cream, buy tobacco woodchips, or take a tabasco-infused cooking class!

Where to stay: DoubleTree by Hilton Lafayette or Blue Moon Saloon & Guest House.

Lake Havasu has everything from jet skiing to fishing. - DenisTangneyJr/iStockphoto

Known as Arizona’s West Coast, Lake Havasu sits on a dammed part of the Colorado River and has every water sport you can imagine, including boating, jet skiing, kayaking and water paddling. It’s the perfect warm weather retreat, so you can shake away your winter blues.

There are also the Sunset and Copper Canyon tours that will help you relax and forget about the stresses of work or school for a while. You can even rent a vessel or hire a captain, so you can enjoy the water in whatever way floats your boat.

If you like to fish, you can cast your line out and try to reel in some striped bass, bluegill or catfish. But perhaps the most popular attraction in Lake Havasu is just relaxing on the beach and swimming in the water. You can’t go wrong with that classic.

Where to stay: Home2 Suites by Hilton Lake Havasu City or London Bridge Resort.

From speakeasies to studio tours, there's never a dull moment in Los Angeles. - Ryan Herron/E+/Getty Images

The City of Angels is the place to see and be seen. If you’re looking for a more glamorous adventure, look no further than this city’s secret Speakeasies.

In the 1920s, you needed a password to access these forbidden drinking establishments. Now, these retro-style bars bring back an old-world charm and nostalgia by forcing you to pass through hidden doors and passages to find their camouflaged entrances.

Many speakeasies have different themes, so there’s something for every taste. For example, The Black Rabbit Rose has a magic theme, Adults Only is located in the back of an adult store and The Slipper Clutch is full of vintage arcade games from the 80s. You can even book a tour of the city’s most iconic speakeasies.

Another must-do activity in LA is to visit the many movie studios like the Paramount Studios and Warner Brothers Studios. You’ll get a behind-the-scenes look into your favorite movies and television shows, learn the history of the iconic legends who stood here before you and stand on a live set.

Where to stay: InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown or The Huntley Santa Monica Beach.

See Napa Valley from above in a hot air balloon. - Judd Brotman/iStockphoto

If you want a quiet and sophisticated spring break, then there is no place better than America’s most popular wine region, Napa Valley.

You can choose wine-tasting experiences from over 400 different vineyards in the region. Book a tasting tour and you’ll arrive a novice and leave feeling like a confident wine connoisseur.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can take a hot air balloon tour to get a bird’s eye view of all the tasty grapes. You can also take wine and culinary classes that will ensure you impress your dates now and in the future.

Don’t forget to pamper yourself at one of the many spas in the area, including the mud baths in nearby Calistoga. The mud here is actually made of volcanic ash powder and heated mineral water, and it is believed to help with hydrating the skin and reducing inflammation. You can have the mud painted on your body, or you can submerse yourself in a bath of the magic stuff.

Where to stay: The Westin Verasa Napa or Archer Hotel Napa.

There's more to Las Vegas than drinking and gambling. - Ron_Lane/iStockphoto

Vegas, baby! Las Vegas is one of the most popular spring break spots. Besides gambling and drinking, there are endless amounts of things to see, do, eat and buy here.

For me, the best part of Las Vegas are the shows. Cirque de Soleil shows are favorites that need to be seen to be believed. If you’re looking for more of a retro rat pack experience, you can check out Dita Von Teese’s residency called Dita Las Vegas. It’s an homage to the famous showgirl acts of yesteryear.

You can also try the Neon Museum or stay at the Golden Gate Hotel – the original place where Frank, Dean and Sammy used to hang out. But if you’re looking for some great modern party locations, go to Cheri Rooftop, Playground or Downtown Rocks where you can attend free concerts by some amazing — and very recognizable — bands!

Where to stay: Wynn Las Vegas or Bellagio Las Vegas.

