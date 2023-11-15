This Skincare-Infused Body Oil Saved My Chronically Dry Skin—and It’s 30% Off Before Black Friday

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

This time of year, I find that my body lotions just aren't cutting it on their own. Even more so because my psoriasis decided to rear its ugly head after over a decade of dormancy. When my chronically dry, rough skin needs an extra boost of moisture, body oils tend to do the trick. As someone who tests hundreds of beauty products a year, it takes a lot to impress me, and lately, Kopari's new Golden Aura Body Oil has been hogging the limelight in my body care routine.

A bottle of the magic elixir will usually cost you $39; however, Kopari generously kicked off its Black Friday event early, saving you 30 percent sitewide, including this body oil. This is your chance to snap it up for just $28.

The glow-boosting base feels luxurious and intensely moisturizing due to the rich formulation that combines hyaluronic acid, squalane, flecks of 24-karat gold, and an antioxidant blend of coconut, shea, and sunflower oils. My skin immediately benefits from the nourishing oil, leaving behind a natural glossy sheen while softening my driest areas like my knees, elbows, and ankles. Additionally, I find the musky, floral, and sweet aroma soothing.

Typically, I shower in the evenings before bed, and I'll apply this a few times a week when my skin is begging for some TLC. I only need two to three pumps to cover my entire body. Just be sure to shake the bottle before each use since the gold flakes collect at the bottom of the bottle. The formula absorbs almost instantly without leaving behind any greasy residue—I don't even have to wait before getting dressed. My skin still feels silky, supple, and hydrated when I wake up.

Now's the perfect time to replenish your skincare stash, and you should start with the Golden Aura Body Oil.

