SKINCARE DIARIES: Noticed Your Skin Glows More When You’re Sick? That's Because "Sick Skin" Is a *Thing*

Recently, a few of the Hypebae team members were down with sickness but as one does, we still power through work full-speed ahead. Despite being ill, they showed up to the team's bi-weekly calls with their cameras on, ready to tackle the tasks at hand. As I looked at their faces through the screen, I couldn't help but notice that the skin on the ladies was glowing most radiantly. It was as if their complexions had transformed overnight, leaving them with a healthy, dewy glow.

This observation sparked a conversation among our team members about whether "sick skin" is real. Navi Ahluwalia, our savvy UK editor, mentioned that "sick skin" could happen because you're doing things you're supposed to do while under the weather, such as taking your vitamins, keeping up with a skincare routine, drinking more fluids and getting more rest.

What is "Sick Skin?"

Some people claim that your skin can look more vibrant and youthful when you're sick due to increased blood flow and the body's natural healing processes. Others argue that it's simply a result of taking better care of oneself while under the weather, such as drinking more fluids, getting more rest, and using gentle skincare products. Dr. Alexis Stephens of Parkland Dermatology says, "It truly depends on the illness and what medications/supplements someone is or is not taking. For example, if someone is ill and prescribed antibiotics, their skin will almost always clear up from the anti-inflammatory and antibacterial component of the antibiotic."

Skincare Tips For When You're Sick

Regardless of the cause, it was clear that my team members were radiating and that they most likely were taking good care of their skin.

Below, we've included some skincare tips to help you along the way when you're not feeling well. These tips will help you to take care of your skin and keep it healthy, even when you're not feeling your best.

Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is crucial for both your body and your skin. To keep your skin barrier well-moisturized, you can use ceramide-rich moisturizers that work to lock in moisture. Additionally, drinking plenty of water is essential to hydrate your skin from the inside out. This will help prevent cracking around the nose and mouth, decreasing infection susceptibility.

Protect Your Skin

With flu season coming up, taking extra care of your skin will be necessary. One way to do this is by incorporating products that contain nourishing ingredients such as peptides, ceramides and hyaluronic acid. These ingredients work to rehydrate and protect the skin barrier, which can help soothe and restore your skin's health.

Change Your Skincare Routine

When you're sick, less is more. During this time, you want to avoid exfoliating until your skin heals. Opt for a hydrating cleanser and cream moisturizer while ill and return to your regular routine once you're feeling better.