Give Your Skin a Winter Glow With Chanel's New LES BEIGES Collection

As we firmly enter into the winter season, with the promise of snow always in the air, it can be tricky to retain the summer glow our skin once had. Thankfully, Chanel Beauty is here to change that with its new LES BEIGES offering, capturing the essence of alpine living and distilling it into a soft and glowy complexion collection.

Featuring the Healthy Winter Glow Blush, which adds a hint of radiance to the skin and arrives in three invigorating shades, the collection also includes a Healthy Winter Glow Primer, developed with a creamy formula comprising jasmine-infused oil, camellia seed oil and hyaluronic acid, enriched with blue microalgae for added antioxidant protection.

Elsewhere, the collection marks the return of the Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette and Rouge Coco Baume in new shades, with the balm arriving in tender pink, icy mauve beige and brownish pink. Two new shades of Chanel Beauty's Le Vernis nail polish make their debut, including a delicate snowy white and cool frosted pink.

Take a closer look at the collection above

