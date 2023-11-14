SKIMS Gets the Nadia Lee Cohen Treatment for Christmas

Not long after SKIMS debuted its sparkling new Swarovski collaboration, the solutions-oriented shapewear brand has unveiled another striking holiday campaign, this time lensed by renowned photographer Nadia Lee Cohen and starring founder Kim Kardashian.

It's not the first time the founder has teamed up with Cohen, as Kardashian recently graced the cover of CR Fashion Book through the photographer's distinctive lens, debuting a buzzcut-style hairdo which rendered her virtually unrecognizable.

Similarly, the new SKIMS holiday campaign sees Kim transforming into a modern-day pin-up, spotlighting pieces from the new festive collection in a campaign inspired by vintage magazines. Alongside showcasing silky boxers, fluffy crop top sets and all-in-ones, the campaign featured props like snowboots, skis and a miniature car.

Take a look at the new SKIMS campaign above, and head to the brand's website to shop its latest collection.

