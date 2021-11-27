The Skims Black Friday sale is still going strong (psst: sculpting leggings are now $36, from $72)

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You can still save big on Skims! (Photo: Skims)

Since its launch, Kim Kardashian's Skims brand has been one of the hottest shapewear, loungewear and underwear lines on the market. With "solutions-oriented" options for every body type, it just may offer the stylish confidence boost you've been craving. Well, all the hottest Skims styles are still on mega-sale — it's a great time to see what all the fuss is about or, if you're already a Skims devotee, to re-up on your favorites.

As this is a competitive shopping weekend, we combed the sale and pulled up some of the best deals on popular Skims products, so all you have to do is click, add to cart, and wonder if the Kim Kardashian / Pete Davidson rumors are true.

Save $22 on these bike shorts, and get motivated for that New Year's workout resolution. (Photo: Skims)

Bike shorts have become super-trendy the last couple of years, whether you're wearing as part of a fun and flattering fitness outfit or throwing under a dress for confidence and comfort. The Skims Outdoor Basics Bike Short is available in a wide variety of colors and sizes for just this reason — and at $26 (down from $48), they're now on steep discount!

You can choose from colors like Espresso, Bone, and Camel to complement any look, and the reviews don't lie — these shorts are five-star-rating approved. One reviewer raved, "I don’t often write reviews but I absolutely love these biker shorts...I often have an issue with shorts and spandex that ride up while moving, these do not have this issue and barely move! These will be great for any long day out and about. I will definitely be purchasing more of these."

$26 $48 at Skims

Sexy/ comfy loungewear, for a steal. (Photo: Skims)

The Skims Outdoor Basics Wide Neck Bralette was designed to be worn anywhere and everywhere (though we especially love it for lounging at home ). It has an elastic band for comfortable support, and it can be yours today for just $20 (was $38).

"Everything about it is perfect. The color, the wash, the fit of it. It goes well with everything," gushed one satisfied customer.

$20 $38 at Skims

Stop the presses — velour is officially back. And this take is 50 percent off! (Photo: Skims)

If you'd like to jazz up your loungewear, we suggest the Skims Velour Jogger! These ultra luxe joggers — now $36 (was $72) — come in a wide variety of colors and in the softest velour fleece, so you feel cozy AND stylin' while saving big. You can even pair with the Skims Velour Hoodie (also on sale for $40) for an elevated take on the classic tracksuit.

"Within 5 minutes of wearing the velour joggers to the store with the matching zip up I received so many compliments," shared one trendy shopper. "The quality is amazing and the material is so soft."

$36 $72 at Skims

Down to $36, from $62, these high-waisted breathable leggings may just be your new favorites. (Photo: Skims)

Basics are building blocks to any wardrobe, and the Skims Outdoor Basics Legging is an absolute classic. The high-rise cut makes it especially flattering, and the breathable cotton gives a nice smoothing effect. Thanks to the Black Friday sale, a pair of these leggy lookers is only $36 (down from $62).

One comfy customer wrote, "Super comfy and soft. Not sheer at all and perfect for a quick run to the store or with heels for a night out."

$36 $62 at Skims

The perfect cozy holiday gift, down from $78 to just $40. (Photo: Skims)

Cozy and warm is the name of the game when it comes to winter loungewear, so get ready to chill (but not be chilly) with the Skims Cozy Knit Zip Up Hoodie, on sale for $40 (was $78).

"I have used this jacket everyday since I bought it. The color is so pretty," shared one five-star fashionista.

$40 $78 at Skims

These sculpting leggings are down to $36 from $72, and reviewers say they really work. (Photo: Skims)

The only thing better than a basic legging? A sculpting legging! Grab a pair of the Skims Sculpting Leggings for $36 (was $72) as perfect layering piece to smooth hips and thighs under clothing while being comfortable enough for all day wear. It even provides tummy control and lifting for your butt.

"These leggings are excellent, they whip out the cellulite in the back of my thighs and now I feel sexy again in my jeans," praised one Skims customer. "Wow, thank you, Kim."

$36 $72 at Skims

Save $18 on the cami you'll use more than you can imagine. Also in black, gray, and clay. (Photo: Skims)

A cami is perfect to wear for a ton of different outfits, whether under something else or as its own piece. Snag the Skims Stretch Rib Straight Neck Cami for $20 (was $38) and see just how versatile this item can be! Best of all, the soft, ribbed fabric will mold to your curves for the ideal body-hugging fit.

Mused one Skims fan, "It hugs & fits comfortably. Even good to sleep in!"

$20 $38 at Skims

