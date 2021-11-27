We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These memory foam Skechers are dreamy, indeed. (Photo: Amazon/Getty)

Sneakers often fall into one of two categories: sporty or fashionable. The former is, of course, meant for breaking a sweat, while the other is better suited for everyday wear. Sure, the two might do very different jobs, but wouldn’t it be way more practical to just have one shoe that does both?

Enter: Concept 3 by Skechers. This line, exclusive to Amazon, is undeniably cute and unbelievably affordable. And now, for Cyber Weekend, this top-rated pair — the Beyond Fresh Lace-up Fashion Sneaker — is massively discounted, starting at $21, depending on size and color. If that sale doesn't knock your socks off, we're not sure what will.

Shop it: Beyond Fresh Lace-up Fashion Sneaker, starting at $21 (was $46), amazon.com

But don’t let Concept 3's low price fool you into believing these aren’t high-quality kicks. "Was pleasantly surprised with how little I paid for these shoes and how comfortable and well made they are," one reviewer wrote.

The Beyond Fresh Lace-up Fashion Sneaker isn't just adored by Amazon shoppers. Nurses, podiatrists and other healthcare workers also rave about them.

Skechers Concept 3 Beyond Fresh Lace-up Fashion Sneaker in Black/Rose Gold (Photo: Amazon)

“The Concept 3 line offers comfortable options for walking shoes,” Dr. Nelya Lobkova, DPM at Step Up Footcare in New York City, shares with Yahoo Life. “All sneakers have a rubber-type sole with cushioning.”

To Dr. Lobkova, cushioning is crucial. “We lose much of the fat pad that provides natural cushioning as we age,” she says. And a firm heel counter, which many of these sneakers have, will “aid in proper alignment of the foot.”

If you have specific foot issues, take note: “All the pairs in the line have a memory foam insole, which accommodates multiple bony deformities, including bunions, heel spurs and metatarsalgia [when the ball of your foot becomes inflamed], as well as fat-pad atrophy,” Dr. Lobkova adds.

Story continues

The Beyond Fresh Lace-up Fashion Sneaker has a memory foam-cushioned insole that offers both shock absorption and arch support. You'll find a few cool colorways, including black with rose gold accents and white with gold accents — a step up from typical sneaker designs.

Reviewers are truly gushing about these stylish, supportive kicks. Here’s what they had to say:

Shop it: Beyond Fresh Lace-up Fashion Sneaker, starting at $21 (was $46), amazon.com

Nurse-approved

Skechers Concept 3 Beyond Fresh Lace-up Fashion Sneaker in White/Gold (Photo: Amazon)

If anyone can attest to the comfort of a pair of shoes, it’s nurses. Their job requires them to constantly be on their feet, so if they deem a sneaker supportive, there’s no better stamp of approval.

"Fit is great, the arch support and memory foam insole feel wonderful. Great for 12-hour nursing shifts," noted one nurse.

Another chimed in: “I'm a nurse and wear these babies for 12 hours straight, 3 days in a row and my back and feet are pain free.”

"I absolutely love these shoes! I am a health care worker and am on my feet 12 hours a day! The memory foam makes my feet feel like I'm walking on clouds!! Will definitely but again!" a fan wrote.

Shop it: Beyond Fresh Lace-up Fashion Sneaker, starting at $21 (was $46), amazon.com

Supportive for people on their feet all day

Skechers Concept 3 Beyond Fresh Lace-up Fashion Sneaker in Black/Silver (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re on your feet all day, you know that comfort is key for any pair of shoes you add to your collection. These Beyond Fresh Lace-up Fashion Sneakers have it in spades.

“I'm a caregiver and on my feet on concrete 17 to 20 hours of the day. I'm very overweight and my feet just plan hurt. These shoes. Are miracle workers!” one shopper shared. “The comfort that these things give my puppies are amazing! They're extremely lightweight but in absolutely no way cheap. They're every bit of what you expect from Sketchers. I'm in love!"

Another shopper agreed: “I absolutely love these shoes! I am a healthcare worker and am on my feet 12 hours a day! The memory foam makes my feet feel like I'm walking on clouds!! Will definitely but again!!”

"OMG these are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. I am on my feet on a hard floor 5 days a week 8 hrs a day for work. Even when I forget to stand on a mat I don't notice the difference. [They're] like walking on air," added another.

"I bought my usual size 8 and they fit like a dream. I wore them for about 8 hours of site seeing and shopping without a blister or rub," wrote a happy shopper. "If you are on the fence, get them. You won’t regret it!"

Shop it: Beyond Fresh Lace-up Fashion Sneaker, starting at $21 (was $46), amazon.com

Easy on the eyes

Skechers Concept 3 Beyond Fresh Lace-up Fashion Sneaker (Photo: Amazon)

Sure, comfort might be key, but it certainly doesn’t hurt that these are absolutely gorgeous too! What’s wrong with a little fabulousness and function?

“They are super cute. So many people have asked me where did i get them,” one shopper gleefully reported.

Another reviewer echoed the sentiment: “I loved the color combination as black and gold go with everything! ...I ordered my mother a white pair and she will love them too!"

Better than the competition

One measure of a very comfy shoe is this: Does it stand up to the competition? This reviewer gives a resounding "yes."

"Lightweight, the support was as good as or better than my Vionic sneakers and 1/3 the price," says the fan.

Shop it: Beyond Fresh Lace-up Fashion Sneaker, starting at $21 (was $46), amazon.com

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day