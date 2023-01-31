QVC is having a massive sale on Skechers — but it's ending soon!

Stock up now: QVC is running an amazing promo on Skechers sneakers, boots, sandals and more. (Photo: QVC)

If you're anything like us, few things put you in a bad mood faster than foot pain. Whether it’s a dull ache from walking all day, a bothersome bunion or the sting of plantar fasciitis, it’s no walk in the park when your dogs are barking. That's why we were thrilled to see that QVC is offering up to 20% off all Skechers through February 2nd. You can save big on sneakers, hiking boots and even sandals for your next vacay (we're already dreaming about our toes in the sand).

In addition to being stylish, Skechers have the podiatrist seal of approval: “Excellent walking shoes need to be supportive, lightweight and good for your specific foot type,” podiatrist Dr. Dana Canuso tells Yahoo Life about Skechers. “My most recommended walking shoe is one with a moderate amount of stability, a supportive arch and lots of cushion.” (All things Skechers have!)

Plus, if you're new to QVC, you can score $15 off your first order with code OFFER. Don't want to pay all in one go? You can opt for up to five Easy Pay installments.

More than 200 styles of Skechers are eligible for the deal, but scroll down for some of our must-buys. Each stride in these shoes will make you feel like you're walking on a cloud!

QVC Skechers Skechers GoWalk Classic Washable Bungee Sneakers $59 $75 Save $16 These front-walkers are reliably comfy and well-cushioned — and ideal for your next action-packed day. Plus, they come in four trendy colors including black multi (shown here). $59 at QVC

"I purchased the black multi in my normal size of 6.5W — these tennis shoes are a true wide width," shared one happy customer. "They fit great and feel very supportive and comfortable. Skechers GoWalks are my favorite!"

QVC Skechers Skechers GoWalk Classic Washable Slip-Ons $50 $70 Save $20 Along with its lace-free design, each pair of these lightweight shoes is constructed with Skechers' Goga Mat Technology insole. We especially love the white leopard print! $50 at QVC

"What a dream to wear," gushed a five-star reviewer "Normally I wear sandals—I live in Florida, so I can get away with that. However, my aunt and mother-in-law both became obsessed with these Skechers and I had to try them out. They're light, airy and a perfect comfortable fit right out of the box. My foot doesn't feel cramped and unable to breathe. I will be ordering more!”

QVC Skechers Skechers GoWalk Joy Washable Lace-Up Sneaker $56 $65 Save $9 Flexible and washable, these lace-up sneaks are sure to become your go-to pair in no time. They're lightweight and come in neutrals like gray, navy and black. $56 at QVC

"I wear these shoes when I go walking and shopping. Before I switched to Skechers, I would have a lot of heel pain when I walked. Now, I have none! It's absolutely amazing," added a comfy shoe fan.

QVC Skechers Skechers On-the-Go Glacial Ultra Hiker Boots $76 $90 Save $14 Love the outdoors but also prefer to flaunt chic shoes? These boots — which come in dark taupe, black and navy — are gorgeous with their sleek and comfortable faux-fur lining. $76 at QVC

"I can't get enough of these boots. They're lightweight and feel like slippers — and great for when I walk my dog," noted another five-star fan. "I'm thinking of going back for another color."

QVC Skechers Skechers On-the-Go Washable Thong Sandals $50 $55 Save $6 With wide straps and extra cushioning, prepare for these sporty flip flops to be part of your regular footwear routine, come summer. Grab a pair in navy, black or natural. $50 at QVC

"Not only are these sandals comfortable but they are so well made — my feet don't hurt like they do with other sandals," shared one rave reviewer. "I believe its comfort comes from the arches. They're very well made as I would expect from Skechers."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.