These Skechers are a must for anyone with foot pain or dexterity issues — and they're down to $40

At last, a comfortable pair of shoes that are actually comfortable and designed to help those with dexterity issues. Many brands claim they make shoes with comfort in mind, but finding a pair that also meets the needs of those with arthritis is extremely rare. Luckily, Skechers did us all a favor and created a shoe we can feel good about wearing, in every sense of the word.

Skechers Skechers Go Walk 5 $40 $60 Save $20 These mesh sneakers are perfect for whatever your day throws at you. $40 at Amazon

The stylish Go Walk 5 sneaker is a friend to all who suffer from joint pain and uncomfortable foot aches. The slip-on style — which features a rear pull-tab in the back — is a plus for those with dexterity issues. Plus, the tip of the shoe is round, and the flat mesh upper is woven yet stretchy, making it easy for any foot shape to sit comfortably inside the shoe. On top of all that, the shoe’s dual-density outsole provides the stability and support you need for all-day comfort.

Need we say more?

The stylish GoWalk 5 sneaker is a friend to all who suffer from joint pain and all those uncomfortable foot aches. (Photo: Skechers)

Along with its lace-free design, the GoWalk 5 style has a host of features built for comfort. Each pair is constructed with lightweight, Ultra Go cushioning in the insole and shock-absorbing Comfort Pillar Technology for the underside.

Translation? Each stride will feel like you’re walking on a cloud!

Even more impressive is the brand’s breathable Air Cooled Goga Mat system, which adds more cushion without making your feet sweat. No matter how long you walk, you can forget about pain or overheated feet with a pair of these Skechers on your feet.

With all of these features, you would expect the shoe to weigh as much as a bowling ball, but that’s not the case. The GoWalk 5 is exceptionally lightweight. Often, a shoe’s weight isn’t at the forefront of our minds, but lighter shoes are the best option, especially if you’re struggling with joint pain or foot aches.

But hey, don’t just take our word for it.

These shoes have over 22,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. If that's not a testament to how great these sneakers are, we don't know what is!

“These shoes are like wearing slippers to work," a shopper shared. "I will definitely order these again. I am on my feet nine hours a day and my feet never hurt anymore...definitely recommend!!”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

