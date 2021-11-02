Teachers, nurses and podiatrists love these Skechers walking shoes — now just $40 at Amazon
'Tis the season — for walking! Now that the temps have finally dropped, there's no better time to strap on (or slide into) your comfy shoes and take yourself for a stroll. Whether it's a jaunt around the block or an all-day adventure, make sure you set aside some time to enjoy the outdoors. You'll thank yourself later!
Don't have a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale for just $40 in a bevy of colors and sizes.
There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. They're lightweight, flexible and have responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper makes them perfect for unseasonably warm days, plus the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Here's the coolest part: You can try them before you even commit to buying them! They're a part of Amazon's Prime Wardrobe, where you have seven days to try on your purchase before paying. Don't like them? Send them back! Just select "Try Before You Buy" on the product page, and the sneakers will be added to your cart, free of charge.
The Skechers sneakers even have the podiatrist seal of approval:
“Excellent walking shoes need to be supportive, lightweight and good for your specific foot type,” podiatrist Dr. Dana Canuso explains to Yahoo Life, who selected this pair as one of her favorite walking shoes. “My most recommended walking shoe is one with a moderate amount of stability, a supportive arch, and lots of cushion.”
They're available in 25 colors and both narrow and wide widths. It's this variety that helped them rake in over 30,000 five-star reviews! Shoppers with plantar fasciitis and other foot ailments are hooked.
"These are the most perfect, wonderful shoes if you suffer from extremely painful plantar fasciitis," one shopper reported. "I have seen numerous specialists and podiatrists who focus on foot problems. I’ve spent over $1,600 on three orthotics which did not help. I’ve spent probably over $1,500 in specialized shoes which I rarely wear. But these shoes give me so much relief. They are like pillows for the feet."
Another chimed in: "These have been a game-changer for me! They were amazing from the first moment I stepped into them! I didn't have to break them in at all; they feel so soft and comfortable: like walking on clouds! My plantar fasciitis is still present, but these have helped tremendously!"
Teachers also rave about these babies!
"I call these my preschool shoes because as a preschool teacher I can slip them on and wear them for anything," one noted. "They are so comfortable that you don't think about your shoes while working."
Another added: "So comfy! I'm a substitute teacher and I've had a long-term assignment as a paraprofessional. I do a lot of walking and standing but my feet still feel great at the end of the day!"
Even nurses are sold!
"My wife is a nurse and she is on her feet all day," shared a five-star reviewer. "She wore these and came home so happy that her feet were not hurting. Extremely comfortable!"
"Love these shoes!!" says another. "I work as a nurse and work long days and shifts so these were VERY necessary! Compared to my Danskos these are even more comfortable and I spent $95 on those."
