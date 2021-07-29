Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Skechers Fresh Move sneakers are on sale at QVC in plenty of sizes, two widths and three colorways. (Photo: QVC)

Few things put you in a sour mood faster than foot pain. Whether it’s that dull ache from walking all day, a bothersome bunion or the toe-curling sting of plantar fasciitis, it’s no walk in the park when your dogs are barking. Luckily, we now live in a world where the same kinds of comfortable, supportive shoes that podiatrists recommend also come in super cute styles.

Case in point: Skechers Fresh Move Washable Lace-Up Sneakers, which happen to be on sale for $64 at QVC right now. These kicks, built for “right-out-of-the-box comfort,’ have a secret weapon you won’t find in many other fashion-forward footwear: memory foam from heel to toe. We’re not just talking about the insoles; these beauties even have a padded memory foam heel cup. It’s like your favorite high-end mattress — but instead of protecting your back, it cradles your tootsies.

Bonus: If you're new to QVC you can score $10 off your first purchase with code OFFER, bringing these incredible shoes down to just $54. And if you'd rather not plunk down the cash all at once, go for three EasyPays of $21.

Shop it: Skechers Fresh Move Washable Lace-Up Sneakers, $64 (was $70), qvc.com

Thick outsoles and cushioned memory foam insoles — welcome to foot heaven. (Photo: QVC)

Podiatrists are the first in line to recommend memory foam to anyone who walks a lot or struggles with foot issues. “Memory foam insoles accommodate multiple bony deformities, including bunions, heel spurs and metatarsalgia [when the ball of your foot becomes inflamed], as well as fat-pad atrophy,” says Dr. Nelya Lobkova, DPM at Step Up Surgical Podiatry in New York City, to Yahoo Life.

But even if you’re among the lucky ones who hasn’t had to make an appointment with the podiatrist, the passage of time will eventually catch up with you. “We lose much of the fat pad that provides natural cushioning as we age,” says Dr. Lobkova.

Story continues

A well-engineered shoe like Skechers Fresh Move Washable Lace-Up Sneakers is quite simply an investment in your long-term health. Even the firmly cushioned heel “aids in proper alignment of the foot,” she adds.

Skechers Fresh Move Washable Lace-Up Sneakers come in three colors including navy. (Photo: QVC)

Take a look at these Skechers superstars. Fans rave about their all-day comfort, but they can’t deny that style is part of the reason they choose Fresh Move sneaks. The circular knit upper — a technology called Skech-Knit that’s new to the brand — is flexible, breathable and soft. They’re attached to thick, rubber outsoles — a fourth-generation version of Skechers outsoles, which has been improved to accommodate frequent walkers. Thick outsoles “minimize stress on the Achilles tendon,” says Dr. Lobkova.

In fact, the outsole is built with extra rubber in spots where the soles tend to wear out the fastest. And the entire package — memory foam insoles, stretch-knit upper, rubber outsoles — are designed to go right into the washer and come out as good as new. Can it get anymore convenient? Yes, it can. Skechers Fresh Move Washable Lace-Up Sneakers are so lightweight and flexible, they’re a cinch to pack in a weekend bag or even squeeze into a tote bag for your Pilates class later this evening. See them in action here!

Skechers Fresh Move have memory foam insoles and heel cups. (Photo: QVC)

Even if you’re not big on fitness classes, these everyday shoes accommodate your lifestyle. They go with anything, from yoga pants to a flowy dress for a weekend picnic. They come in three great hues too, each of which has pops of color accents. For instance, the black version is lined with pale pink while the heather grey style has pops of light sage.

And they’ll fit just right, because Fresh Moves sneakers come in half sizes, too, as well as medium or wide widths. All colors, sizes and widths are currently in stock, but they’re in limited supply, so hop to it. At a sale price like $64, shoes like this aren’t going to last long. Just think of all the use you’ll get out of this all-year pair — and all the miles you’ll walk, pain-free!

Shop it: Skechers Fresh Move Washable Lace-Up Sneakers, $64 (was $70), qvc.com

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.