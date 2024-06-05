Six scenic waterfalls you can chase just a short drive from Columbus

Among Columbus' towering concrete buildings and the low din of passing traffic, you might forget that Mother Nature has some scenic offerings nearby.

One of her most beautiful sights is a waterfall trickling over a cliff. If you want to see one, you're in luck; there are a few in Columbus and beyond.

Here are six waterfalls you should know about.

Hayden Run Falls

Water falls from a 35-foot waterfall as snow falls for the first time in 2022 at Hayden Falls Park in Columbus on January 6, 2022. Hayden Falls Park located within Griggs Nature Preserve, is on the West side of the Scioto River, just along Hayden Run Road, West of Griggs Reservoir bridge.

The Hayden Run Falls sits along the Scioto River in Dublin. Visitors can walk a wooden path to an observation deck overlooking the 30-foot falls.

The water feature is basically the only component of the park it sits in, so visitors looking for a lengthy trail hike might have to look elsewhere.

This scenic locale resides at 4326 Hayden Run Rd, Dublin.

Indian Run Falls

The upper falls at Indian Run Falls in Dublin, Ohio is a popular destination on April 18, 2017. Sarah Ashbrook, top right, watched her son Tyler Ashbrook, 4, and Josh Burns, lower right, all from Worthington explore a small cave. [Tom Dodge/Dispatch]

These falls are just a short trek from downtown Dublin. They're not quite as towering as the Hayden Run Falls, but their gently trickling streams are still a common stop for visitors looking to reconnect with nature.

Like so many waterways in the area, Indian Run is a stream that flows from the Scioto River.

The Indian Run Falls is located at 700 Shawan Falls, Dublin.

Milliken Falls

The Milliken Falls are tucked into the Quarry Trails Metro Park, an 182-acre collection of trails, observation decks, lakes and a 25-foot waterfall.

The aptly named Quarry Trails Metro Park was created from the former Marble Cliff Quarry, which was once the largest contiguous quarry in the U.S., according to its website.

The falls are a short walk or bike ride from the park's waterfall entrance at 2158 Old Dublin Road, Columbus.

Hocking Hills State Park

A photo of the reopening of hiking trails in Hocking Hills State Park near Old Man's Cave in August 2020.

Located just an hour from Columbus in southeast Ohio, the Hocking Hills State Park (and the iconic Old Man's Cave) has a few waterfalls to offer.

The park's dramatic cliffs and gorges, a testament to over 350 million years of natural erosion, create a landscape of unparalleled beauty.

Hocking Hills is located at 19852 State Route 664, Logan.

Caesar Creek State Park

Campers at Caesar Creek State Park enjoying the park's beach.

Also located about an hour from Columbus is Caesar Creek State Park, a large 3741-acre nature area focused around a large lake.

The Waynesville-based park offers boating, hiking, fishing, horseback riding and, of course, waterfalls.

It's located at 8570 East Route 73, Waynesville.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Brandywine Falls in Cuyahoga Valley National Park is one of the largest and most scenic waterfalls in Ohio; Ohio Waterfalls, Northfield OH, April 13, 2012 (Dispatch Photo by Steve Stephens)

This one's a bit of a drive (around two hours), but visiting one of Ohio's few national parks might be worth it. The Cuyahoga Valley National Park, between Akron and Cleveland, has several waterfalls for visitors to enjoy.

If you think Caesar Creek is big, it's nothing compared to Cuyahoga Valley at around 50 square miles.

The park's most iconic waterfall, Brandywine Falls, is accessible at 8176 Brandywine Road, Northfield. The park, in general, is located at 6947 Riverview Road, Peninsula.

