Sit at my table and be comfortable

In a few weeks, I will be going to a conference on the east coast for a board meeting. While I was perusing the numerous interesting break-out sessions, I noticed that a black-tie event will be held one evening. Of course, a pricey ticket is involved, and I have no desire to attend the formal affair, though I understand how some attendees may find a night of drinking, dancing, and networking in formal attire fun. Growing up in North Carolina I remember my parents attending two to three formal black-tie events every year, and in my late teens and early twenties, I attended my fair share of black-tie events.

Remember when people dressed up to travel? Men wearing a coat and tie and women in dresses and pearls? Now, it’s whatever fashion is most comfortable, including sweats. I do not think I will ever find it acceptable to go shopping in pajamas; then again, reflecting that in the 1920s and 30s beach pajamas pants worn on the French Riviera blurred the lines with sleepwear, who really knows? As the years have gone by, I am invited to fewer and fewer formal events. Perhaps the adage “you reflect the company you keep” may account for my lack of formal social invitations, and it is true that the company you keep significantly impacts your life. If I did not live with a cowboy, I wouldn’t find myself riding 10 miles in the rain moving cattle and cooking for a chuckwagon. I love my life, but I am thankful that I grew up in a family that valued manners and etiquette and was involved in black-tie events.

Ashton Graham

Although manners and etiquette are talked about it the same breath, there is subtle difference between them. The philosophy of etiquette is timeless and everlasting, whereas manners – the outward expression of the underlying principles of etiquette – are ever-changing. Manners, by their very nature, adapt to the times. While today’s manners are often situational, tailored to circumstances and the expectations of those around us, they remain a combination of common sense, generosity of spirit, and have only a few specific guidelines or fluid “rules” that help us interact thoughtfully. And as fluid as manners are, they all rest on the same fundamental principles of etiquette: consideration, respect, and honesty.

Unlike manners, etiquette is a code of behavior. For example, a person must learn to know which fork or spoon to use at the dinner table. What happens when someone uses the wrong butter plate instead of the one on the left (which is the correct one)? What if they use the butter knife to butter their roll and not their own butter knife? What if they start eating before the host sits down? What if they use their dessert fork for their salad? What if they rest their elbows on the table? What if they do not put their napkin in their lap? This is where respect and consideration come into play – it is up to you how you handle it.

Perhaps if the perpetrator is a youngster, you share your etiquette tips; perhaps if it’s a crusty old cowboy, you politely look the other way. It is nice to know which utensil to use because it will make you feel more comfortable in a formal setting, and it allows the time to fully enjoy the company. Your monkey mind will not be in overdrive. My mother taught me to start with the outermost utensil, and of course, if you wait for the host to start, as you should, they will show you the way. As with anything else, when faced with an obstacle, take a few deep breaths.

Many cowboys have beautiful manners. Manners are polite behavior. These types of behavior are rather general and change with the times and from country to country. Sadly, according to a report released by King’s College London in 2017, adults in the U.S. are least likely (only 52%) to say that children having good manners is an important quality. I strongly believe manners are an essential part of every society. Generosity and kindness are what keeps our interpersonal relations running smoothly.

Most cowboys did not grow up being taught etiquette, and there is plethora of “picky little etiquette stuff,” such as asking before you set a glass on a table or a desk if your host would like for you to use a coaster. Then there is the handwritten thank-you note sent to the host. Etiquette is learned with conscious effort. If you are aware of those around, show kindness and graciousness, and make those around you feel comfortable and at ease, you are well on your way.

I am thankful that I traded in the taffeta and heels for blue jeans and cowboy boots because it is important to live your most authentic life. As Emily Post herself said, “Manners are a sensitive awareness of the feelings of others. If you have that awareness, you have good manners, no matter what fork you use.”

