'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown has a wedding special coming. Here's how to watch

It's the moment that "Sister Wives" fans have been waiting for!

This January, viewers will get an inside look at Christine Brown and David Woolley’s fairytale wedding when TLC airs a two-part special about their love story.

After meeting through a matchmaker, the couple went public with their relationship in February 2023 and announced their engagement two months later. On Oct. 7, 2023, the bride and groom said “I do” in front of friends and family in Moab, Utah.

Ready to shed some happy tears? Here's everything you need to know about the newlyweds' upcoming wedding special.

"Sister Wives: Christine and David's Wedding" will be split into two episodes

Christine Brown and David Woolley. (Dani Sork Photo/TLC)

Save the dates! The happy couple's wedding special will air in two parts.

Part One:

Air date: Sunday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET

Episodic description from TLC: "After years of struggling in her plural marriage to Kody, Christine Brown has met the love of her life — David Woolley. After a year-long courtship, they are getting married! Set against the majestic red rocks of Moab, Utah, Christine gets the big traditional wedding she has always dreamed of having."

Part Two:

Air date: Sunday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. ET

Episodic description from TLC: "Christine Brown and David Woolley are getting married in a lavish ceremony set against the red cliffs of the Utah desert, and you are invited. Christine will finally get the wedding she never had when she became Kody Brown’s third wife, decades ago."

Christine Brown and David Woolley. (Dani Sork Photo/TLC)

Christine Brown says her second wedding was a 'party' compared to her 'quiet' first wedding

In a new interview with TODAY.com, Christine Brown compared her wedding to Woolley to her wedding to Kody Brown, who she split from in 2021 after over 25 years of plural marriage.

"(My wedding to Kody) was appropriate for what our life was like and what we were doing. It was very appropriate because it was very quiet. I was a plural wife, and in our community, that was something you did privately. So it was very small," she explained. "And to me it was fine. It was what it needed to be."

The second time around, however, Christine Brown wanted her wedding to have an element of joie de vivre.

"This was a party. It was awesome that Janelle (Brown, her former sister wife) came with everybody. I think the best (thing) was everyone showed up. They were there to love us and support us. And everyone looked amazing and (put their) best foot forward. And it was just an incredible day," she said.

Christine Brown, former talent of TLC’s Sister Wives, on her wedding day to David Woolley in Moab, Utah. (Dani Sork Photo/TLC)

The mother of six also told us she was inspired to find her own soulmate after seeing her children's happy marriages. Looking back on her wedding, she's elated that her big day incorporated several elements of her children's nuptials.

"I felt like it had all my favorite parts of my kids' weddings. Because (we had) the romance of Maddie’s and the party of Mykelti and Tony’s and the magic of Aspyn’s, and like the fun atmosphere of Gwendlyn’s and I just think it was all of it," she said.

The newlywed described her wedding as "the best day ever" and said she and her new husband will definitely be tuning in to watch the wedding special.

"Just last night, David and I were like, 'Man, I wish we could be guests at our wedding. We can’t wait to watch,'" she said. "We can’t wait to watch our wedding episode. We’re so excited for it because we want to be able to attend it."

How to watch Christine Brown's wedding special

Christine Brown's wedding special will air on TLC on the following dates:

Similar to “Sister Wives” episodes, the wedding special will also stream on MAX and discovery+.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com