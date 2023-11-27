'Sister Wives': Kody Brown blames this 1 thing for family's 'unraveling'

Kody Brown is looking back at the origins of his polygamous marriage — and concluded only one of his four marriages started with love.

During a "Sister Wives: One on One" special that aired Nov. 26, Kody Brown suggested that this dynamic led to his family's "unraveling, and the end of three of his marriages.

“The blame lays on one thing and one thing only. If you’re going to marry and you’re going to marry for eternity, you should start out in love,” he told host Sukanya Krishnan. “I thought it was acceptable (not to be in love). I thought I could make up the difference.”

“I was so anxious to be living the principle of plural marriage that I was not vetting who I was marrying to be compatible with me,” he said.

At first, Kody Brown said he envisioned plural marriage as "growing a family together," rather than "being in love."

The father of 18 had three wives — Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown — when he met his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Then, everything changed at that point.

"I fell in love with Robyn. I never fell in love with anybody else. I was just choosing to be in that covenant of love with them," he said.

Kody Brown (TLC)

“I met Robyn, and there was a safety and a vulnerability that I had never experienced in my life,” he said. “And I met her and I started weeping for joy and didn’t stop for months.”

Robyn Brown reflected on her husband's comments, saying they had come as a surprise to her.

"I did not know that until just recently. I did not know that, and it still makes me wonder because I wonder if it’s just the rewriting of history cause there seems to be a lot of that," she said.

Robyn said she "did (her) best" to "not have it be something that was painful" for the other wives. "I constantly was suppressing and hiding my relationship in any kind of connection I had with Kody,” she said.

Janelle Brown, whose separation from Kody Brown was a major focus of Season 18 of "Sister Wives," gave a different perspective on her marriage's origin.

"I was in love with the idea of him. We really did start to know each other better after we were married. I do think I loved him as much as I could and we became much more in love as the years went by, I think," she says.

The mother of six acknowledged that she and Kody Brown got married young, but she doesn't see that as "a problem."

"I’ve seen many couples that navigate that, but somewhere along the line we failed to navigate that I think," she said.

Despite her estranged husband's comment about not being "in love" with her and his other wives, Janelle Brown said they still had a happy relationship.

"I don’t think we had this grand passion and maybe Robyn is his grand passion. I don’t know. But what we had was good," she said.

Meri Brown, whose breakup with Kody Brown was chronicled in the Season 18 finale of "Sister Wives," also weighed in on the family's dynamics in her own interview.

"I know that he’s happy with (Robyn) and I know that they have this soul connection. He speaks of that often and I’m glad that he has that with her. I think everybody should have that," she said. "I think it’s very unfortunate that the rest of the family had to go by the wayside to get that."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com