Sir Michael Parkinson's chat show guests over the years - in pictures

Sir Michael Parkinson interviewed the biggest names in acting, music and sport on his prime-time chat show, which ran from 1971.

Here is a selection of the estimated 2,000 famous guests he encountered over four decades.

Boxer Muhammad Ali was one of Parkinson's most famous guests, and is pictured sparring with the host on his second visit in 1974

Ali returned to the Parkinson studio in 1981

Footballer George Best was also interviewed multiple times, and the pair became good friends

Former Hollywood child star Shirley Temple was a guest in 1972

Comedy legend Peter Sellers brought a ukulele with him for his appearance in 1974

Another comedian, Sir Billy Connolly, was one of the best-loved and most frequent interviewees, pictured on Parkinson's show One to One in 1987

Sir Billy had Sir Michael and Tom Cruise in stitches during an appearance on Parkinson in 2004

Sir David Attenborough was a guest in 2002

Gwyneth Paltrow with Sir Michael in 2003

Sir Paul McCartney brought his guitar in 2005

David Bowie and Tom Hanks joined the host in 2002

In 2001, Victoria Beckham let slip that her nickname for husband David was "Goldenballs"

Comedian Peter Kay started out as Sir Michael's warm-up man, before appearing as a guest

Sir Michael and George Clooney in 2003

With actor Sir Michael Caine in 2004

Parkinson was criticised for questioning Helen Mirren about her "equipment" and "physical attributes" in 1975 - she returned 31 years later when she starred in The Queen

Sir Michael with Victoria Wood in 2000

Will Smith got the host out of his chair

Dame Judi Dench appeared on the show in 2002

An up-and-coming MP named Boris Johnson was a guest in 2003

All photos subject to copyright.