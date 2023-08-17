Sir Michael Parkinson's chat show guests over the years - in pictures

Sir Michael Parkinson interviewed the biggest names in acting, music and sport on his prime-time chat show, which ran from 1971.

Here is a selection of the estimated 2,000 famous guests he encountered over four decades.

Muhammad Ali and Michael Parkinson on the Parkinson show on 7 December 1974
Boxer Muhammad Ali was one of Parkinson's most famous guests, and is pictured sparring with the host on his second visit in 1974
Michael Parkinson with his guest Muhammad Ali in 1981
Ali returned to the Parkinson studio in 1981
Michael Parkinson with George Best in 1975
Footballer George Best was also interviewed multiple times, and the pair became good friends
Presenter Michael Parkinson and actress Shirley Temple on the set of the television chat show 'Parkinson', June 1972.
Former Hollywood child star Shirley Temple was a guest in 1972
Comedian Peter Sellers (left) and presenter Michael Parkinson on the BBC television chat show 'Parkinson', November 9th 1974.
Comedy legend Peter Sellers brought a ukulele with him for his appearance in 1974
Sir Michael Parkinson with Sir Billy Connolly on Parkinson - One to One in 1987
Another comedian, Sir Billy Connolly, was one of the best-loved and most frequent interviewees, pictured on Parkinson's show One to One in 1987
Sir Michael Parkinson with Sir Billy Connolly and Tom Cruise
Sir Billy had Sir Michael and Tom Cruise in stitches during an appearance on Parkinson in 2004
Sir Michael Parkinson with Sir David Attenborough in 2002
Sir David Attenborough was a guest in 2002
Michael Parkinson and Gwyneth Paltrow in 2003
Gwyneth Paltrow with Sir Michael in 2003
Sir Michael Parkinson and Sir Paul McCartney in 2005
Sir Paul McCartney brought his guitar in 2005
David Bowie, Michael Parkinson and Tom Hanks in 2002
David Bowie and Tom Hanks joined the host in 2002
Sir Michael Parkinson with Victoria and David Beckham in 2001
In 2001, Victoria Beckham let slip that her nickname for husband David was "Goldenballs"
Sir Michael Parkinson and Peter Kay in 2003
Comedian Peter Kay started out as Sir Michael's warm-up man, before appearing as a guest
Michael Parkinson and George Clooney in 2003
Sir Michael and George Clooney in 2003
Michael Parkinson and actor Sir Michael Caine in 2004
With actor Sir Michael Caine in 2004
Sir Michael Parkinson and Dame Helen Mirren in 2006
Parkinson was criticised for questioning Helen Mirren about her "equipment" and "physical attributes" in 1975 - she returned 31 years later when she starred in The Queen
Michael Parkinson with Victoria Wood in 2000
Sir Michael with Victoria Wood in 2000
Sir Michael Parkinson and Will Smith dancing
Will Smith got the host out of his chair
Sir Michael Parkinson and Dame Judi Dench in 2002
Dame Judi Dench appeared on the show in 2002
Sir Michael Parkinson with Boris Johnson in 2003
An up-and-coming MP named Boris Johnson was a guest in 2003

All photos subject to copyright.

