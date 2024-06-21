Sip and sample: Great New Mexico Beer Festival is a one-stop shop of local craft brews

Jun. 20—More than 20 New Mexico breweries will converge at Balloon Fiesta Park for a celebration of local craft beer.

The Great New Mexico Beer Festival takes place on Saturday, June 22, at Balloon Fiesta Park, 5000 Balloon Fiesta Parkway NE. Doors open at noon for early access ticketholders and 1 p.m. for general admission attendees. Ticketholders will receive a commemorative glass for samples and pint purchases.

There will be 25 New Mexico breweries participating including Beer Creek Brewing Company, Capitol Bar & Brewery, Downshift Brewing Company, Little Toad Creek Brewery, Milton's Brewing, Red River Brewing Co. and Santa Fe Brewing Co. Participating greater Albuquerque area breweries include Bosque Brewing Co., Boxing Bear Brewing Co., Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co., Canteen Brewhouse, Ex Novo Brewing Co., Flock of Moons Brewing Co., JUNO Brewery, Left Turn Distilling and Palmer Brewery, Marble Brewery, Quarter Celtic Brewpub, Rio Bravo Brewing Co., Rumor Brewing Co., Sidetrack Brewing Co., Steel Bender Brewyard, Sunday Service Motor Co., Thirsty Eye Brewing Co. and Tractor Brewing Co.

"Every ticket includes 16 tasting pours," said Dean Strober, founder of Blue River Productions, which puts on the event. People can certainly buy more if they want more. (They get a) fun beer glass and when they're not drinking beer, there's 45 local artisans to shop from, 10 food trucks for dining, and live music by two great bands. We're also creating an outdoor movie theater."

Country rockers Kyle Martin & Company will take the stage at 1 p.m. followed by Keeping Up With The Joneses who will perform earthly rhythms and funky music with soulful vocals beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eventgoers can also entertain themselves with fun activities including miniature golf, cornhole, lawn games and inflatable games.

Attendees can get a break from the heat under the 12,000-square-foot shaded seating area. There will be two misting tents to cool off in, as well as free ice-cold water all day.

"I think it's really important that people understand that their comfort and safety is really important to us," Strober said. "We know it's hot out there, and while, yes, nothing is better in the heat than a nice, cold beer, we'll also have shade and water."

Eventgoers can brush up on their craft beer skills by attending classes presented by Southwest Grape & Grain. The "Beer Styles Tasting Classes" will be held at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Participants will take a guided tasting of eight different styles of beer. The tasting includes an additional sample pours of the eight beers that will be discussed. The "Beer Brewing & Tasting Class" will take place at 2:30 p.m. Participants will learn about home brewing beer and will receive five additional tastings of the different styles of beer that will be discussed. Classes last about 50 minutes and cost an additional $10 per class.

Tickets for the classes and festival are available at holdmyticket.com. Tickets are $36 general admission, $60 general admission for two people and $5 for designated drivers ages 21 and older, plus fees. Early entry tickets are sold out.

Sixteen additional sampling pours can be purchased for $20 and can be shared with friends. This is an age 21 and older event with no exceptions. For more information, visit greatnewmexico beerfestival.com.