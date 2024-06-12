Sioux Falls Girl Scout wins exclusive Gold Award for her LGBTQ2s+ inclusivity project

Gabriela Morales sits in the bedroom she shares with her sister on Friday, June 7, 2024, at her apartment in Sioux Falls.

A Sioux Falls college student has received the highest honor that only 6% of Girl Scouts in the nation can earn during their time with the youth organization, according to the Director of Communications for Girls Scouts Dakota Horizons.Gabriela Morales, 20, earned the Gold Award last Sunday for her project, “Supporting the Rainbow Project: Creating Brave Spaces.” Where the project focuses on creating safe spaces in Sioux Falls for LGBTQ2S+ teens and young adults to take part in a community that involves activities, support groups and wellness workshops.

The acronym LGBTQ2S+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, two-spirit identities, and the "+" represents questioning, asexual, pansexual or other identities not represented in the acronym. According to Indian Health Service, Native American two-spirit people are "male, female, and sometimes intersexed individuals who combined activities of both men and women with traits unique to their status as two-spirit people." Two-spirit individuals are regarded in many communities and tribes as holding their own distinct gender status.

The Gold Award recognizes personal growth, leadership and the dedication that go towards making the world a better place for others.

Gabriela, who attends Augustana University and is majoring in Fine Arts, started the project after moving from Miami about a year ago with her sister and mother. Angelica Morales, 22, Gabriela’s older sister, came as queer to her and their mother when they arrived in Sioux Falls. Because of her sister’s experiences, Gabriela said she felt there was a need for these spaces.

"It's like a big sister, proud moment," Angelica said. "I think this project really helped her for the next stage of her growing as a person and getting out of her shell."

Angel Morales, Gabriela's mother, also expressed how much she is proud of her daughters for making this project happen.

Gabriela began her journey by reaching out to people within the community. After finding the large pride flag on the front of the First Congressional Church, she had reached out to Rev. Becky Pagone. The church was able to then help her get connected with other organizations and businesses, as well as provide a space for all of her events.

Soon after, she was also able to connect with the Transformative Project, Sioux Falls Pride, South Dakota Youth Activism and others listed on her project’s website.

“Gabriela saw a need in her community and took action,” stated Marla Meyer, CEO of Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons in a Girl Scouts’ press release. “Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place, and we’re honored to present her this award.”

Her first event, "Superhero Trivia," was held at the First Congressional Church, where she was able to bring in attendees to take part in testing their knowledge of superheroes. She was able to have prizes for the winners and provide “Superhero Sandwiches” for attendees to enjoy. Additionally, she also offered a cooking class by bringing in an area chef to help teach younger people how to cook dishes like spaghetti and ravioli.

“Girl Scouts taught me many things and provided me with experiences I would never have," Gabriela stated in the press release. "Girl Scouts taught me to step out of my comfort zone and speak publicly. For someone who is shy, this is a great achievement."

While working on this project, Gabriela functioned as an independent Girl Scout, also known as a Juliet, since there was no troop available in Sioux Falls. Her mother, Angel acted as her troop leader as she would complete the workbooks and work on her project alongside her younger sister.

"I know it's hard, like hard just being by yourself and not connecting with other girl scouts, because that's a big part of Girl Scouts, the sisterhood and the bond," Gabriela said. "But it pays off in the end, just doing the books and the activities and the events because they'll really help you, like develop yourself and who you are as a person."

Although Gabriela received this award, she still plans to continue Rainbow Project Sioux Falls as a non-profit organization, working alongside her mom and sister. Her mother says they will be planning new events and hope they can get those going by next fall. Additionally, Gabriela attends Augustana University and will be taking courses to receive a major in Fine Arts, concentrating in photography.

To learn more about Rainbow Project Sioux Falls, you can look for information and events on their website at rainbowprojectsiouxfalls.org or check Instagram at @rainbowsufu.

