Sinner Friend Baptist Church celebrates 120th anniversary

Jun. 4—HARTSFIELD — Sinner Friend Baptist Church will celebrate its 120th anniversary Sunday.

The Rev. Even Lewis will teach Sunday School at 9 a.m.

The Rev. Lonnie Robinson Jr. of Pelham will bring the message at the 10 a.m. service. The theme will be "Don't Give Up! God will Strengthen You!" based on Isaiah 41:10.

Robinson is married to Lady Tangela Cody Robinson. They have two children and are members of First Missionary Baptist Church of Thomasville.

In his spare time, Robinson enjoys preaching the gospel, playing the piano, singing and gardening.

He graduated from Thomas County School System, attended college at Fort Valley State University and graduated from American Baptist College in Nashville, Tennessee.

Deacon Otis Williams is chairman.