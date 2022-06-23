Summer is officially in full swing — stay cool with Amazon's best air conditioners

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Need to beat that summer heat? Grab these great deals before they melt away. (Source: iStock)

As major heat waves take the United States by surprise, you’ll want to be prepared for the crazy temperatures. Luckily, Amazon has you covered with an extensive selection of air conditioners to choose from, and just for right now you can get them for up to 20% off.

Energy-efficient single room air conditioner that can save you money on the power bill. (Source: Amazon)

This Midea EasyCool Window Air Conditioner cools up to 150 square feet of space so it is the perfect option for smaller rooms. Its 7 temperature settings and 2 fan speeds give you the freedom to adjust the coolness to your liking. With a combined efficiency rate of 11.0, it's one of the few air conditioners that can actually save you money on energy throughout the year. The quiet machine is both easy to install and easy to use, and at 9% off on Amazon, there’s no need to look any further for an AC to cool your small space.

Need a little something extra to help cool the kids' upstairs playroom? (Source: Amazon)

The Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner has a cooling power of up to 136 square feet, so it is a great option for small bedrooms or offices. Its effortless temperature control feature maintains its preset temperature, so there’s no need for you to lift a finger. The easy-to-clean, hand-washable filter will save you big bucks on replacements and the adjustable side panels truly make this an air conditioner that can fit in any window, anywhere.

Over-sized, and under-powered window units are a thing of the past. (Souce: Amazon)

This GE Mechanical Air Conditioner can easily cool small spaces up to 150 square feet. Its simple and compact design makes it easy to use and simple to install. It boasts 2 cooling modes and 2 fan modes that allow users to select the perfect comfort level for their space. With a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon, this unit proves to be one that satisfies.

Replace that old clunky window AC unit with something smart and stylish. (Source: Amazon)

This BLACK + DECKER Portable Air Conditioner offers a sleek and modern design with an amazing set of features. Its remote control allows users to adjust its settings without leaving their seats. You can easily set up this rolling air conditioner in any room with a double-slung or sliding window. Its 3-in-1 functionality sets it apart from other air conditioners combining cooling, fanning and dehumidifying modes all in one unit.

Get on it while you’re still ahead and take your pick of one of these great air conditioners before the summer heat forces your hand. An air conditioner is a summer must-have, and there’s no better way to purchase one than from Amazon at up to 20% off.

