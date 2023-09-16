Sinéad O'Dwyer SS24 Gave a Lesson in Body-Liberating Fashion (Literally)

For Spring/Summer 2024, Dublin-born, London-based designer, Sinéad O'Dwyer brought us back to her alma mater, The Royal College of Art, situated in the art-rich district of Kensington and Chelsea, near iconic landmarks like The Royal Albert Hall and The Royal College of Music. The collection, dubbed "Assembly," provided an intimate dialogue about the body-positivity designer's experiences as an art student, the creative processes behind her work and the industry's expectations regarding body design.

During a Q&A-style show, the designer elaborated on how this collection builds upon her previous season's work, emphasizing garments that prioritize movement and functionality, allowing the body to move freely. It's evident that her research is ongoing and her commitment to designing for "every body and everybody" is crystal clear. As usual, the designer drew inspiration from her memories of growing up in rural Ireland, which continues to shape the direction of her latest season.

WHERE: The show took place on the sixth floor of the Royal College of Art, also known as "The Fashion Studios." This is precisely where Sinéad O'Dwyer honed her craft and pursued her MA in Fashion. The presentation overlooked Hyde Park and The Royal Albert Hall and the seating arrangement was organized in a traditional school assembly layout.

WHO: The attendees included body positivity advocates Felicity Hayward and Nyome Nicholas-Williams, casting director Emma Matell and beloved London Fashion Week attendee Susie Lau.

TOUCH: The mossy mohair pullovers and cardigans, as well as the box-pleated culottes made from school-style wool plaid and double-layered pleated shorts, were influenced by memories of Killina Secondary School uniforms. The collection also included ribbed tank tops, striped vests, a knitted tracksuit and the brand's inaugural denim jeans adorned with Swarovski crystal appliqués.

HEAR: Sinéad O'Dwyer in conversation with i-D's Senior Fashion Features Editor, Mahoro Seward.

TASTE: Crocs continue to crash the fashion scene, as seeb in the show's show's footwear selection, which featured Crocs and Sinéad O'Dwyer x Tabitha Ringwood. Available in minimal shades, the chunky silhouette paired perfectly with some other seasonal favorites, such as pleated culottes, corseted shirts and criss-cross halter tops. Beauty-wise, it seems makeup artists backstage are opting for au naturel complexions accented by dewy blushes. It's all about those pops of color.



