Bed Bath & Beyond now has an affordable line of hotel-quality home essentials, starting at just $1

Kristine Solomon
·5 min read

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Simply Essential is Bed Bath & Beyond&#39;s ticket to living in a happy home. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)
Simply Essential is Bed Bath & Beyond's ticket to living in a happy home. (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

In order for a house to be livable, it has to have a strong foundation. The same logic applies to the way your home is equipped. Even the cutest cabinets need to be filled with the right tools to keep your kitchen running smoothly. A brass bed is beautiful to look at, but it’s the cozy bedding that promotes deep, restful sleep.

There’s a joyful simplicity in resting your head on a soft, supportive pillow or preparing a meal with utensils that get the job done with ease. No one knows this better than the creative minds at Bed Bath & Beyond. That’s why they brainstormed Simply Essential, a brand new collection of your home’s most necessary items — hardworking, high-quality basics that are accessible to everyone, regardless of budget. 

Shop it: Simply Essential Everyday Basics, starting at $1, bedbathandbeyond.com

Did you think this kind of comfort and convenience would cost an arm and a leg? Simply Essential's price points beg to differ. And if you sign up for Beyond+, the retailer's reward-rich membership program, you'll score an extra 20 percent off your entire purchase — and all purchases. Membership has other privileges, too, like free shipping and 50 percent off interior design services. A Beyond+ membership is just $29 a month; it's kind of a no-brainer.

Simply Essential is a one-stop shop for all the items you need to design a comfortable abode that’s equipped to keep up with the way you live. Prices start at just $1, because a happy home should not be a luxury. Scroll for our handpicked favorites from the aptly named Simply Essential collection.

Simply Essential Microfiber Standard/Queen Bed Pillow

Simply Essential Microfiber Standard/Queen Bed Pillow (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)
Simply Essential Microfiber Standard/Queen Bed Pillow (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Maintaining good posture when you’re lying in bed is an often overlooked but very crucial component to good health. This fluffy pillow may feel incredible to the touch, but it’s also keeping your spine aligned all night long thanks to medium support. Even fans of down/feather pillows and foam pillows have happily made the switch to this machine-washable microfiber option. At $5, it’s more affordable than its peers, but performs just as well.

“This pillow did away with my morning neck and back pains,” wrote a fan. “I'm a side and back sleeper and this pillow has been great...slept very sound and not tossed and turned...never had the feeling of sinking too far into the pillow. Highly recommend.”

Shop it: Simply Essential Microfiber Standard/Queen Bed Pillow, $5, bedbathandbeyond.com

Simply Essential Cotton Hand Towels

Simply Essential Cotton Hand Towels (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)
Simply Essential Cotton Hand Towels (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

It’s all about the little things, like drying your hands on a set of super-soft towels several times a day. Talk about sparking joy! Bed Bath & Beyond's 100 percent cotton, meticulously woven, chevron-patterned hand towels keep things chic in the bathroom. They’re machine-washable and won’t pill or produce lint, so they’ll easily integrate into your household and can be kept in constant rotation.

Shop it: Simply Essential Cotton Hand Towels (set of 4), $10, bedbathandbeyond.com

Simply Essential 3-Piece Stainless Steel Whisks Set

Simply Essential 3-Piece Stainless Steel Whisks Set (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)
Simply Essential 3-Piece Stainless Steel Whisks Set (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Stop beating eggs with a fork and mixing up salad dressing with a spoon. Whisks, by design, are much more effective, and this set gives you three tools at varying sizes for just $5. They’re crafted fully of stainless steel, are dishwasher safe and look so stately, you’ll probably want to keep them on display in a countertop canister.

Shop it:Simply Essential 3-Piece Stainless Steel Whisks Set, $5, bedbathandbeyond.com

Simply Essential Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter

Simply Essential Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)
Simply Essential Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

This cloud-like comforter gives new meaning to the term ‘sweet dreams,’ thanks to brushed microfiber fabric and a fluffy, hypoallergenic fill kept snugly in place with box stitching — all materials are industry certified. This heavenly layer is also machine-washable, so it’s easy to keep fresh, no dry cleaning required. 

Wrote a customer: “What I love most about this blanket is that it is extremely lightweight but very warm. It’s not too heavy or difficult to wrap up in, and also breathes nicely.”

Shop it: Simply Essential Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter, starting at $50 (twin), bedbathandbeyond.com

Simply Essential Overlapping Circles PEVA Shower Curtain in Pink/Grey

Simply Essential Overlapping Circles PEVA Shower Curtain (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)
Simply Essential Overlapping Circles PEVA Shower Curtain (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

This beauty is the perfect middle ground between a fancy cloth shower curtain and a purely functional one that does nothing for your decor. Its subtle graphic pattern gives it effortless style, and its water-repellent, 40 percent polyethylene/60 percent EVA construction keeps the mold away.

Shop it: Simply Essential Overlapping Circles PEVA Shower Curtain in Pink/Grey, starting at $10, bedbathandbeyond.com

Simply Essential Nylon Kitchen Utensil Collection in Black

Simply Essential Nylon Kitchen Utensil Collection (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)
Simply Essential Nylon Kitchen Utensil Collection (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Those kitchen utensils you’ve been using consistently for 30 years have seen better days. Time to replace them with these lightweight, durable tools. Made of 100 percent nylon, they can withstand heat up to 400 degrees F and are dishwasher safe — plus they’re just $1 each!

Shop it: Simply Essential Nylon Kitchen Utensil Collection in Black, $1 each, bedbathandbeyond.com

Simply Essential Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Simply Essential Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)
Simply Essential Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

This cool set of mixing bowls will inspire you to bake again, and heavy-gauge stainless steel will make you feel like a pro. The pieces are easy to hang and store, and dishwasher-safe too.

Shop it: Simply Essential Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (set of 3), $20, bedbathandbeyond.com

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • Shop Bed Bath & Beyond’s Memorial Day Sale early — and get up to 60% off

    Out with the old, in with the new. The post Shop Bed Bath & Beyond’s Memorial Day Sale early — and get up to 60% off appeared first on In The Know.

  • Get Your Best Rest Ever With These 48 Award-Winning Sleep Essentials

    We tested hundreds of mattresses, pillows, sheets and more to find the best bedding of 2021.

  • These Are the Best Bed Sheets Across Every Category That We've Ever Tested

    We evaluated these sets based on softness, airiness, and durability.

  • My partner always hogs the bed so I never get a good night's sleep. What do I do?

    Brainstorm solutions with your partner so you can both get a good night of sleep. Don't be afraid to try sleeping in separate beds.

  • Science Says Kids Who Sleep Next to a Pet Get Better Quality Rest

    "Children view their pets as close friends and seek comfort from them when trying to sleep," scientists from Concordia University explain.

  • Inside The Secret World Of Canada’s Underground Pandemic Beauty Salons

    On a fall day last year, Amy* walked over to her favorite nail salon in her Toronto neighborhood. The lights were off, the curtains drawn, the security gate pulled down. It looked completely closed, as it was supposed to be: Toronto was in the middle of its second lockdown. Except that Amy had an appointment. She slid the gate up and knocked on the door. It swung open and a woman grabbed her by the arm and pulled her into the salon. Inside, three other women, wearing face masks and sitting in complete silence and separated by plexiglass, were in various stages of manicures and pedicures. There was no Top 40 playing, no salon chatter. “All you could hear was the whirring of the machine they use to file down nails,” says Amy. “You could hear a pin drop.” With Toronto in some stage of lockdown since November 2020, provinces like Manitoba, Alberta, and Quebec in and out of various shutdowns these past few months, and non-essential businesses closed, many Canadians are now heading into their sixth month without their usual nail appointments, haircuts, or waxes. Like Amy, they’re fed up, and increasingly, they’re taking matters into their own hands: At least 100 underground barbershops and salons popped up during the pandemic in Toronto and Nova Scotia, CTV News reported in March. Out-of-work barbers and stylists in Toronto and Peel Region are advertising in-home haircuts online while viral videos on TikTok have offered to connect Canadians with beauty services, with lash technicians and hair stylists sharing their availability in the comments. Name a service and you can find it — with some technicians even coming to your home if you’re okay with it. It’s tough to argue with how good a fresh cut and color or shellac mani (remember those?) can make you feel, and most of us have played fast and loose with COVID guidelines at some point or another. But there are some complicated ethics around flouting the rules meant to keep the public safe, chiefly because the people getting these services have the choice and privilege to decide whether or not they want a pedicure or to get their roots touched up. The people performing these services often don’t. We’ve been closed for almost a year, and if people don’t know how to get that money and don’t know what they’re going to do for their next meal, of course they’re going to go underground.Annette Palumbo, director of the Beauty United Council of Ontario “When you hear people that get their car repossessed, people that don’t have a roof over their head, people that can’t afford their groceries, people that are losing their businesses, it has gotten to the point of beyond,” says Annette Palumbo, director of industry advocacy group The Beauty United Council of Ontario. While the council doesn’t condone these underground operations, Palumbo says she understands why people resort to them. “We’ve been closed for almost a year, and if people don’t know how to get that money and don’t know what they’re going to do for their next meal, of course they’re going to go underground.” It’s true that Canada’s beauty industry has been hit hard by COVID. Over the past year, salons and nail salons in Ontario hot spots have been closed for over 200 days, with some businesses reporting as high as a 90% drop in income and 60% of people in the industry saying their career would be affected by COVID moving forward. A predominant number of those affected by these closures are women, who make up 80% of the hairstylist industry and 81% of the beauty industry. Many of these service providers would prefer to be home and following guidelines (no matter how arbitrary they may appear to be; more on that below), but instead, with limited financial support from the government, some have to work out of sheer necessity — and sometimes desperation, which creates an inherent power imbalance between customers and service providers. “We still have to do what we have to do. Money has to be made,” says Victoria*, a GTA-based certified brow expert and lash artist, who worked at Sephora but opened her own at-home studio last October when she was out of work. She initially started seeing only family and friends, but eventually allowed other clients into her studio — one at a time — via word of mouth. While she was fearful of potential fines (which can range, in Toronto for example, from $750 to $100,000, including up to one year in jail), she needed to make a living. “I thought I was doing a bad thing at first,” Victoria says. “But I saw that there are other people in my predicament…This is my life, it’s my income, it’s how I feed my family and provide for myself.” Complicating the matter is the fact that there’s not much statistical proof that salons should even be closed right now. In provinces like Alberta and Ontario, long-term care facilities, factories, and warehouses have been identified as major sources of outbreaks (which is why many have called for the implementation of paid sick days as a means to quell the spread). Data around COVID outbreaks in salons and spas is difficult to track, mostly because it can be hard to pinpoint the exact source of an infection, but there’s very little evidence to back up any claims that they’re a source for spread. Even before salons were locked down for the second and third times, there were incredibly strict preventative protocol. This included using plexiglass dividers, extensive sanitation measures, and double masking as well as donning face shields. “I have COVID precautions happening; everybody wears a mask and uses hand sanitizer, and I give myself enough time between every client,” says Victoria. For some, like Amy, those risk-mitigation practices are enough to soothe any anxieties about contracting the virus. “I felt totally safe this whole time, which is one of the reasons why I’ve been doing it,” she says. She sees rituals like getting a manicure, wearing lashes, and having her hair blown out as a battle armor of sorts that she — and many other people — have relied upon to make themselves feel good, confident, and even productive. “To a lot of people, it’s more than just a little beauty treatment. This is part of their image, this is part of who they are,” says Amy. “And if you can give someone that comfort back in a small way, or they can take it back on their own, then why not?” Data around COVID outbreaks in salons and spas is difficult to track, mostly because it can be hard to pinpoint the exact source of an infection, but there’s very little evidence to back up any claims that they’re a source for spread. In a statement to Refinery29, a spokesperson for Health Canada and The Public Health Agency of Canada advised Canadians to follow public-health measures in the regions they live, and weigh the potential risk of an activity for spread. With COVID numbers still high in parts of the country (Manitoba and Alberta recently reported that they’d reached new peaks in intensive-care admissions) and COVID-19 variants in play, there’s an inherent risk in doing anything that’s not within the four walls of your home. Plus, if customers are seeing multiple beauty providers — bopping from their stylist, to their colorist, to their manicurist, and then topping it off a brow shaping — they not only open themselves, but all these respective technicians and their other customers, as well as anyone else they may see, to potential spread. With Ontario’s lockdown just extended until at least June 2, there’s still no word from the Ford government on when personal-care services will reopen. Palumbo says that she’s working with the government to try to find ways for these businesses to open their doors safely and within the guidelines as soon as possible. The council has partnered with a company that provides a quality-assurance program for dental hygienists to launch a similar program for the beauty industry, which will help salons and other beauty businesses ensure their businesses meet public health standards so they can reopen — and stay open. Meanwhile, my eyebrows are going into month five with absolutely no grooming. While I won’t personally be going underground, you better believe I’ll be booking first thing come June 3. *Name has been changed to protect privacy. This story was originally published on Refinery29 Canada. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

  • The Best Essential Oils for Headaches, According to an Aromatherapist

    A little peppermint could halt your head pain.

  • How to Get Better Hair & Skin — While You Sleep

    Your quest for healthy hair and skin has likely led you to try dozens of products over the years, from deep conditioners and leave-in sprays to face creams and serums. Hopefully, you’ve arrived at both a haircare and skincare routine that that works for you (and if not, we have lots of tips for you!). […]

  • Mom has brilliant bathtime hack for ‘stubborn’ 3-year-old who hates baths

    This makes bathtime so much fun, you might have trouble getting your kids OUT of the bath!

  • The Weekly Covet: Long Weekend Essentials

    White dresses are always elegant, effortless, and appropriate for most occasions. The Studio Bag from Ferragamo’s new Tuscan Wildflowers collection is the perfect size to fit a dress, caftan, sunglasses, sandals and toiletries.

  • This 30-Day Mindfulness Plan Will Help You Feel Calmer and More Present in Just 1 Month

    At POPSUGAR, we know the feeling, so we worked with three mindfulness experts to develop a month-long plan with one small task you can do each day to feel more present in all areas of your life. With the experts' help, you'll get more restful sleep, build better relationships, be more productive at work or school, take better care of your mind and body, and more. Keep reading to get started! "How you wake up sets the stage for the rest of the day," said Murray Hidary, founder of MindTravel, a company that creates meditative experiences through music.

  • Victoria’s Secret Prepares for Single Life

    Sales and market share continue to grow as the innerwear brand — which includes the Lingerie, Beauty and Pink divisions — readies to spin off into its own firm.

  • Sunnei Adds Lifestyle Offering With ‘Objects’ Collection

    The Milanese hip brand's daily "objects" include striped bedding, colorful pillows, Murano glass vases, an LP record and puzzle.

  • Run Through the Summer With These 8 Great Sprinklers for Kids

    Instead, we had steel lawn sprinklers that tore up your ankles. Now, there are inflatable unicorn sprinklers, twirly ground sprinklers, and at-home splash pads that are way more fun and designed to be much safer. The good news is that most kids' sprinklers today have their hard or pointy parts safely sealed.

  • Victoria’s Secret on the Rebound

    Parent company L Brands improved on top and bottom lines during the most recent quarter as the retailer readies to spin off the lingerie brand.

  • 25 Small, Simple Ways to Chip in More at Home

    Want to be a better dad, husband, and man? It all starts with doing more at home.

  • Padma Lakshmi, 50, defends posting lingerie photos: 'I’m proud of looking cute'

    The "Top Chef" explains criticism over her sexy Instagram page.

  • 'Neck pain is gone': Amazon's bestselling gel pillows —with a whopping 79,300 five-star ratings—are on sale (just $36 for two!)

    Side sleeper? Back sleeper? No sweat—this pillow works in every position. Right now, pick them up for just $18 each!

  • Jessica Alba 'started crying' when her daughter, 9, walked in on her and Cash Warren having sex. Here's what parents should know.

    The celebrity couples shared the awkward moment in a new episode of Alba's YouTube series.

  • Meet the grief guru who helped guide Oprah and Prince Harry’s new mental-health documentary, 'The Me You Can't See'

    "The Me You Can't See," the new Apple TV+ documentary from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, features the founder of an Arizona care farm, where rescue animals are helping people deal with traumatic grief.