The countdown to your beach vacation is on! If it’s not already on your packing list, don’t forget a little shade for your face. With the sun blazing down on you, a topper can take the heat off your mug, but there are downsides, like hat hair, for one.

Have no fear! Savvy Amazon shoppers have found the perfect alternative to the floppy hat: the Simplicity Brim Roll-up Visor. And right now it's on sale for $15, down from $36 — that's nearly 60% off!

Amazon Simplicity Brim Roll-up Visor $15 $36 Save $21 $15 at Amazon Perfect for vacation, this packable visor has all the style and shade of a floppy hat without the hat hair.

No matter what your reasons are for avoiding hats, this visor solves all the issues. It’s kind of like a cross between a golf visor and a floppy hat; it has a wide straw brim (sans top) and fastens with velcro like a visor.

Protection from the sun

Of course, we all need to keep our skin from burning. This visor’s brim is roomy enough to shade your face, jawline and chest. And more than 5,500 Amazon shoppers give it a thumbs up.

“This is the perfect hat for shading your face from the sun!” raved a health-conscious shopper. “I recently had a scare with skin cancer, so I'm bumping up my routine with hats. I love that the hat is adjustable, lightweight and foldable for travel. Add to that the cute factor, and price making this hat my favorite for any day in the sun!”

No more hat hair. (Photo: Amazon)

“I am not a hat person but I burn easily and I want to protect my skin, so a hat it is,” wrote another rave reviewer. “I was surprised how flattering this is! It’s very moldable and bendable to make it whatever shape you need for sun protection or whatever shape you want for the right look. Besides that, the fact that it is adjustable to fit different head sizes is great.”

Packable

Because this straw visor can roll up, it fits in a suitcase or carry-on without getting crushed — or getting in your way when you’re boarding the plane.

“What a great hat! Purchased for a trip to Florida and couldn't have been more pleased,” gushed one savvy traveler. “Easy to pack in my carry on and day pack, and it unrolled/fit superbly for complete sun protection. I usually wear an XL in hats which means it's next to impossible for me to find a sun hat that isn't a men's one. The adjustable velcro on this hat really made it fit perfectly.”

Made for shade. (Photo: Amazon)

Better than a floppy hat

If you’ve been scarred by a fashionable floppy hat that fell in your face when you put it on, this visor will save the day.

“I love the look of the floppy sun hat, but all the ones I've tried have been, well, floppy,” wrote a newly converted customer. “They are sturdy shade-givers for maybe a few uses, and then they just flop. Useless and annoying. This visor is so flexibly sturdy! I even wear it in the water while I'm floating…. Lots of compliments and requests to borrow!”

No hat? No problem! (Photo: Amazon)

No more hat hair

No self-respecting person will go into public with "ring around the hair" after a long day at the beach in a floppy hat. The velcro closure lets you adjust it to your head to avoid the hair dent. What’s even better is that if you like to wear your hair in a ponytail at the beach, this visor fits around it, stylishly.

“I wear my hair up in a bun at school and I wanted a shade hat for outdoor supervision that would fit without ruining my hairstyle,” wrote a hair-conscious shopper. “It velcros shut under the bun or ponytail and is easily removed without ‘hat hair’.”

“The hat provided just the right amount of shade to my face while allowing the rest of me to catch some rays!” raved another traveler. “It also fit around my hair which was a huge plus! Shady?? Definitely!! Just go ahead and buy!!”

“Love this hat. I was considering a visor,” a shaded shopper shared. “My hair is down to my butt and I was it up frequently. Was looking for a hat I could use with my hair up and I found it! Super cute and functional. Wore it kayaking and it is perfect.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

