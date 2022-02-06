Amazon just slashed the prices of Simple Modern water and wine bottles — but only 'til midnight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save on drinkware and help save the planet (Photo: Amazon)

We’re all well aware that plastic is taking quite a toll on our planet. Experts say it’s polluting our oceans, killing our animals and clogging our landfills—and that’s just for starters. A lot of little changes on the personal level can have a positive worldwide impact in the long-term.

A great way to start banning plastic from your life is to invest in reusable—and quite frankly, adorable—bottles, tumblers and wine containers from Simple Modern. Today, you can make the switch and save in the process thanks to Amazon.

All Simple Modern products are BPA-free, double-walled and vacuum-insulated, three non-negotiables if you’re looking for a superior reusable container to keep drinks hot or cold. And you’ll actually look forward to using these containers—meaning you’re less likely to forget them when you’re walking out the door!

These soothing colors are almost as cool as the water you'll keep in them. (Photo: Amazon)

These sophisticated beauties come with an easy-carry lid and durable flip straw for handy portability. Like all Simple Modern containers, they have an incredible ability to regulate the temperature of its contents thanks to vacuum-insulation technology, food-grade stainless steel thermos and an internal layer of copper for good measure.Take one on your next hike, pop one in your carry bag, bring it along to the gym. Over 40 color schemes to choose from!

"This bottle is perfect," said this happily hydrated shopper. "You get so much more for your money than with Hydroflask, I won't buy HF anymore. I got a 32 oz. ombre blue and aqua colored one of these with a straw lid and I love it. Works perfectly, keeps water cold, increases my water intake drastically, it doesn't leak AT ALL, and the opening is large enough to easily put ice cubes in there. Highly recommend!

Shop it: Simple Modern Water Bottle with Straw Lid, $18 (was $22), amazon.com

Story continues

Entertained, hydrated kids = un-aggravated parents! (Photo: Amazon)

Hey, kids enjoy a temp-controlled drink, too...and you enjoy not having your furniture and car seats blotched with juice stains! Here's the ticket. With 40 different patterns and themes to choose from — including Moana, Ella, Cinderella and, of course, Mickey and Minnie Mouse — you're bound to find one of your kid's faves. Vacuum-insulated, dishwasher-safe and durable.

"I love these!" gushed one parent. "My 4-year-old dropped his out of the car the first day of having it and there isn’t a mark at all. Water has still been cold the next day, and my 2-year-old can’t figure out how to make it leak (which it doesn’t, because she would have found a way by now). I will definitely be buying more."

Shop it: Simple Modern 12 oz. Disney Toddler Cup $13 (was $19), amazon.com

For those times when you and your coffee need to travel in style. (Photo: Amazon)

Sure, hydration's important, but sometimes you just need a stylish, insulated vessel for your morning joe. Fill one of these up before you head out to the train station, or to help maintain your sanity while behind the wheel. This mug is double-walled to keep that java at the perfect temp, and its flip lid means you won't suffer ruining your day (and that cute top) with a spill before it even begins.

"Love this color and its the perfect size," said this pod person. "Bought this mug to use for my Keurig Mini, and it fits perfectly under it. Keeps my coffee HOT for hours and it's very well insulated;.... Loved it so much bought one for my coffee-loving mother, and I know she's going to love it as much as me."

Shop it: Simple Modern Coffee Mug Insulated Cup with Handle $13 (was $16), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smartphone and tablet deals:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.