The Simple 3-Step Method for Picking Ripe Kiwifruit

How to tell if kiwi is ripe so you'll get the sweetest, juiciest fruit possible.

It doesn't look like it from the fuzzy brown skin, but a kiwi is actually a berry. While originally cultivated in Eastern China, kiwis have become synonymous with New Zealand, with many New Zealanders referring to themselves as "kiwis," a name bestowed on the fruit given the resemblance to the kiwi bird.

Since a kiwi's skin doesn't indicate ripeness, it can be hard to tell when it's ready to eat. Learn how to tell when this deliciously juicy fruit is prime to prep and serve.

How to Tell If Kiwi is Ripe

The first step to telling if a kiwi is ripe is by taking a look at the outside. The fussy brown skin should be free of blemishes, tears, or unevenness. A healthy kiwi is nice and round, with no soft spots or areas that are flat.

If the outside looks good, give it a squeeze. An underripe kiwi will feel stiff and firm with almost no give, like squeezing an apple. A perfectly ripe kiwi is slightly soft and has some give when you squeeze it. Use your thumb to press on the stem end at the top gently; you want some give here; if you squeeze a kiwi and it feels super soft or if your finger pokes through the skin, look out because that kiwi is way overripe.

The next step is to move on to the sniff test. Take a big whiff of your kiwi; you're looking for a sweet, fruity smell. Overripe or borderline rotten kiwi will start to smell slightly fermented or sour under the notes of sweetness. In contrast, underripe kiwis haven't had time to develop those delicious sugars, so there's not much to smell. If you take a sniff and don't smell much of anything, that's a good sign that your kiwi isn't ripe enough.

What Does Kiwi Taste Like?

A perfectly ripe kiwi is juicy and has a super fruity flavor similar to some tropical fruits with a light tang. Before a kiwi is at its peak, the sugars in the fruit haven't developed yet, and the flavor tastes very vegetal and green without the syrupy sweetness a ripe kiwi provides. The texture is also much different.

If you've ever cut open a kiwi, you've seen the bright green or golden yellow flesh studded with thousands of tiny green seeds, all held together with a small, white edible core in the middle. When a kiwi is ripe, the flesh is soft, sweet, and juicy. However, when a kiwi isn't ready yet, the flesh is very firm, and the middle core can be stiff and unpleasant.

How To Store Kiwis

Once your kiwis are ripe, pop them in the fridge to stop any further ripening. The temperature of the fridge will slow the spoiling process, so once your kiwis are right where you like them, make sure to refrigerate them. If they're not quite ripe yet, storing them on the counter is fine, as they will continue to ripen as they sit.

How To Use Ripe Kiwis

Now that you've found the perfectly ripe batch of kiwis, you might be wondering what to do with them. The good news is that kiwis are delicious and are perfect for eating plain. You can simply slice them up and eat the entire fruit– yes, that fuzzy brown skin and all those seeds are totally edible.

If you don't like the skin, an easy way to just have the flesh is to cut the kiwi in half and dig out bites with a spoon. Beyond just eating them plain, kiwis are delicious in smoothies, especially along with strawberries and other berries. Kiwis are perfect in fruit salsas and salads because of their tart flavor and unique texture.

