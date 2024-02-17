Simone Rocha Gives Her Dreamy Silhouettes a Little More Shape With Delicate Corsetry

Simone Rocha has been known to play with exaggerated shapes over the years, becoming well-associated with oversized puff sleeves, dramatically-gathered shirt dresses and pannier-inspired skirt shapes. Though her designs have never lacked a sense of structure, rarely has Rocha ever played so directly with the human physique as she's done for Fall 2024.

Rocha, who presented her first-ever couture collection earlier this year, transforms some of her signature styles — like nylon windbreakers and the aforementioned princess-y puff sleeve dresses — with the help of corsetry. The designer's loyalty to hyper-feminine sartorial concepts is only emphasized by her use of boned bodices, but also remains present throughout the collection's bow-shaped fur stoles, bejeweled chest embellishments and baby-pink and -blue tones. Most important in Rocha's proposition of feminine womenswear, however, is maintaining wearability.

Rather than create something that looks too tight to comfortably exist in, Rocha gives corsets a new purpose, utilizing them to add a slightly more defined shape — and texture — to an outfit. None of the models on her Fall 2024 runway look cramped or confined, but rather more sculptural — as opposed to Rocha's usual preference for a less precise silhouette.

Corsets are nothing new in modern fashion — and have in fact regained popularity in recent years — but Rocha's managed to breathe fresh air into the trend. It's a result of her goal to create clothing rooted in the contrasting strength and power that comes with these delicate design elements. Whether it's a corset or a bow or a ruffle, Rocha's takes on frilly features appeal those who dress for themselves and enjoy what they're wearing — rather than restrict themselves out of some outdated ideal of feminine beauty.

Below, see all the looks from the Simone Rocha Fall 2024 collection.

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Simone Rocha Fall 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.