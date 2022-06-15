Simone Biles announces her first ever Wheaties box: 'It’s always important to see someone who looks like you succeeding'

Simone Biles has just revealed her first ever Wheaties box. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for STARZ)

Simone Biles is a Wheaties Champion!

The Olympic gymnast was all smiles when she announced that her photo would grace the third and final box of Wheaties’ Century Collection series, which also includes boxing champion Muhammad Ali and NBA legend Michael Jordan, as part of the cereal's 100th anniversary celebration.

“I’m honored to share with you that I’m joining a very unique club in landing my first Wheaties box,” a happy-looking Biles said in a recent video on Instagram announcing the milestone. “I’m thrilled to be on the third and final box in this series proudly representing today’s athletes in what it means to be a Wheaties Champion.”

As Biles explained, throughout the cereal's history, the orange boxes have featured a rotating cast of athletes who “do their best to try and go above and beyond their sports and also give back to the world,” including her hero, Serena Williams.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles graces special boxes of the Wheaties' Century Collection, celebrating 100 years of the iconic cereal. (Photo courtesy Wheaties)

“Growing up I looked up to Dominique Dawes and Serena Williams,” Biles said. “It’s always important to see someone who looks like you succeeding, and to share the title of Wheaties Champion with them means the world to me." Gymnast Dawes graced a box of the whole wheat flakes in 1996, while Williams did so in 2019. "As a Wheaties Champion," she continued, "I want to encourage everyone to be the best version of themselves and pursue their dreams. Keep an eye out in stores for this box, which is out this month. And keep an eye out for more exciting updates from me and Wheaties later this summer!”

Of course, Biles’ commenters were ecstatic to hear the news. “Slay Miss ICON,” one wrote.

“Long overdue,” another one said with another adding, “This is awesome. Well deserved and I can’t wait for breakfast now!”

The legendary gymnast joins an impressive group of athletes who’ve already appeared on their own "Breakfast of Champions" boxes throughout the decades — including Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, Olympic gymnasts Mary Lou Retton and Amy Chow, and Caitlyn Jenner and Greg Louganis, Olympic decathlete and diver, respectively.

Growing up, Biles said she Iooked up to gymnast Dominique Dawes and tennis great Serena Williams, noting, “It’s always important to see someone who looks like you succeeding, and to share the title of Wheaties Champion with them means the world to me." Here, a view of the Serena Williams Wheaties box in 2019. (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG)

Without a doubt, Biles’ accomplishments have certainly made her worthy of being a Wheaties Champion. Her accomplishments include a record-breaking seven National All-Around titles, three consecutive and five overall World All-Around Titles, seven Olympic medals and pioneering four gymnastic skills named in her honor.

Beyond the sport, however, Biles has used her platform to advocate for mental health reform while continuing to campaign for more efforts to provide education and assistance to children in the adoption and foster care systems.

Last year, the champion made headlines during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when she decided to drop out of several competitions to prioritize her mental and emotional health, after experiencing a serious case of the "twisties." While she received both support and criticism for that choice, the move continues to spark dialogue across the world about the pressures athletic stars like her face in the limelight.

Soon after her decision to drop out, the four-time Olympic gold medalist took to her Instagram Story to explain that move to fans.

"For anyone saying I quit. I didn't quit my mind & body are simply not in sync," she wrote. "I don't think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface," she added. "Nor do I have to explain why I put my health first. Physical health is mental health."

"We have 4 on a team for a reason," she continued. "I chose to not continue team competition in jeopardizing losing a medal (of any color) for the girls/US."

