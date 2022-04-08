Simone Biles looks stunning in latest poolside photos: 'Happy gal'

Simone Biles shared some happy vacation photos on Instagram. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle)

Simone Biles shared a couple of poolside photos to her Instagram — with a cheeky tag in the second slide.

“Happy gal,” read the caption.

The Olympic gymnast wore a lavender asymmetrical one-piece with strategic cutouts and waist-cinching detailing. She completed the pool-ready look with a pair of white-rim glasses, and fans were all for the look.

“That is your colour Simone!” one fan wrote.

“​​the freaking cutesttttt,” wrote another.

In the second slide, Biles turned to the back, showing off her sculpted physique and a bit of cheek.

The gold medalist also tagged fiancé Jonathan Owens right on her bum, gaining a 👀🍑 comment from her soon-to-be husband.

The two have shared their love for each other, fun swimwear looks and caked-up photos in the recent past.

In celebration of Biles turning 25, the two were posted up and “feelin good, livin better” while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, and Biles wore a Burberry one-piece white bucket hat as she and Owens puckered up for the vacay selfie.

Fans are overjoyed to see Biles so carefree and in love.

“I hope you have an inkling of how good this makes us all feel to see you finding joy as well as how proud we are of you!” read one comment.

“First of all I’m jealous yet so happy for you at the same time 😍😍😍😍,” read another.

Biles got engaged to the Houston Texan safety in February, and the two have been on “high tides and good vibes since.”

While the wedding date hasn’t been revealed just yet, Biles is in full planner mode and seems to be embracing all of the work that goes into getting ready for the big day.

“future mrs. owens planning all things wedding,” read a recent caption.

Ever the Insta-supporter, Owens hyped up the future Mrs. Owens with a sweet comment.

“My beautiful fiancée,” he wrote.